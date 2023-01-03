A Golden Retriever refusing to obey his owners unless they reward him with whipped cream has left TikTok users in hysterics.

In a video shared to the platform on January 2, Loki the dog can be seen running off ahead of his humans. He ignores their calls at first, but then suddenly turns around and darts back to them.

His owner then reveals a can of whipped cream, which Loki then guzzles straight from the spout.

"Imagine you have to take whipped cream with you when your dog is off the leash cause otherwise he will leave you for every random person that walks by," wrote @goldenlifeofloki alongside the footage, which has received over 378,000 views in just 24 hours.

Should You Give Your Dog Sugar?

Most dog owners know that certain foods are bad for their pet. Chocolate, caffeine and alcohol are obvious no-nos, but the dangers of items such as grapes, nuts and fatty meats are less known.

Is sugar a concern? The answer is yes, according to PetMD. Although sugar isn't toxic to dogs, it's still unhealthy in large amounts. Over time, too many sugary treats can lead to health issues like obesity, diabetes and in extreme cases, pancreatitis.

A more immediate risk is xylitol, a sweetener often found in sugar-free products. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), your dog will likely vomit, become lethargic and display coordination problems after consuming xylitol, and need an urgent trip to the vets.

However, a little bit of sugar every now and again is harmless, but healthy sweet treats that you can substitute for sugar include blueberries, bananas, apples and mangoes.

'Whatever Works'

TikTok users couldn't get enough of the hilarious clip, with user Kimberly calling the whipped cream a "great idea."

"You've got to do what you've got to do," agreed heaths1010.

"I need to try this [with] my golden," said moncyi.

"So if I take whipped cream with me I could get a new dog for free? Interesting," joked H.

While walden3 commented: "That's how you keep a dog and a man."

Fellow dog owners shared their own unique recall techniques, with user Waylon & Miley suggesting "hot dogs."

"I have to take squeezing cheese," wrote Siobhan.

"Im forever yelling 'COOKIES' and that works a lot of the time," said jenniferhill3019.

"We use whipped cream to put our collie in her crate," commented Laura Brady. "It's just become everyday life now, but we get through a lot of cream."

"I used to have to carry raw fish for my husky after he outgrew chicken beef and lamb," said pterrypets. "Whatever works, works."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Newsweek reached out to @goldenlifeofloki for comment.