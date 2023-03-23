Laura Ingraham Tells Donald Trump to Stop Talking About 2020: 'It's Over'

Fox News' Laura Ingraham gave Donald Trump some advice on his bid to become president again in 2024, insisting he needs to forget about the 2020 election.

During her show on Wednesday, Ingraham reflected on the upcoming 2024 presidential election and the potential Republican candidates.

While Florida Governor Ron DeSantis hasn't officially declared himself in the running, she also gave him tips on how to be successful in the run-up to the election.

When speaking on how Trump could be successful, she highlighted that the former president needed to drop the constant complaints and baseless allegations that the 2020 election was stolen from him in his race against President Joe Biden.

Since 2020, Trump has repeatedly insisted he won the election and has dismissed any indication that he lost. Trump has even been able to galvanize his supporters in this belief, with some of them attacking the Capitol in 2021.

Speaking on her show on Wednesday, Ingraham said: "If I were Trump or running his campaign I would strongly urge him to stop talking about 2020, it is over, enough.

"Marinating in old claims of election fraud will not win over a single voter in any state that he needs to win in 2024.

"It gives DeSantis an opening to say, 'why take a chance on a guy who just complained after the fact about early voting and ballot harvesting instead of beating Biden on both fronts."

Ingraham also went into other issues Trump must address in order to make the most of his presidential run.

"[Trump must] explain to voters, in a major speech, the specifics on how he will rebuild the economy.

"He knows this stuff like the back of his hand but he needs to lay it out, step by step.

"Things like cut government spending, I don't know, 10 percent across the board, at least. Middle-class tax cuts, reverse all of Biden's anti-fossil fuel agenda, pull our manufacturing back from China, and immediately shut down the border."

Ingraham went on to say Trump must reassure voters that he can win the election and emphasized that he should "talk less about himself, more about the American people."

She also noted that Trump's team would need to be made up of great experts who were "givers not takers" and knew how to hit the ground running.

Ingraham highlighted the importance of Trump running against the Democratic party rather than the media. Trump has regularly taken aim at publications by name to accuse them of pushing fake news.

Ingraham closed by saying Trump should drop the nicknames and petty personal stuff when speaking about his opponents and critics due to the seriousness of the political climate.

However, she did admit she believes Trump should keep the nickname "sleepy Joe" for Joe Biden as she liked that one.

