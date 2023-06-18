Laura Loomer Takes Aim at Donald Trump's 'Two-Faced' Staffers

Laura Loomer has hit out at Donald Trump's staffers, accusing them of being "incredibly disrespectful" to the former president's biggest loyalists.

Loomer, a far-right and anti-Muslim activist who is a staunch supporter of Trump, made the comments in response to a tweet from Adam Veinotte, a strategic adviser who previously worked on Trump campaigns.

If Trump's team "is just going to steal material that @LauraLoomer posted this morning...maybe they should just hire her," he wrote.

Laura Loomer, a supporter of Donald Trump, stands outside the a federal courthouse where Trump was arraigned on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Loomer has accused some of the former president's staffers of being "two-faced." Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Loomer shared the tweet, adding: "I love President Trump, but his biggest issue is that many of his staffers are incredibly disrespectful to his biggest loyalists.

"People who have fallen on sword for him are often sabotaged and lied about by his staff who feel threatened by the idea of President Trump being surrounded by competent loyalists as opposed to people who want to mooch off of him."

She has been banned from many social media platforms for promoting false stories and conspiracy theories.

Loomer said some of Trump's staff "are good people and hard workers, but a lot of them are very two-faced."

She said "they are easily intimidated, and they will pretend to like you one minute and then run to The New York Times the next minute in an effort to sabotage your career and then they will lie to your face and tell you that they didn't do it when they did."

The New York Times reported in early April that Trump had directed his advisers to give Loomer a position. The news drew backlash, including from some of Trump's most ardent supporters, and The Times reported later the same day that Loomer was not going to be hired.

Loomer told Newsweek: "Trump did hire me in his office and say that he wanted me to work with him in communications and then somebody torpedoed it by running to The New York Times.

"And so all I was just saying is that, yeah, it's funny that people would say that Trump should hire Laura Loomer because yeah, I thought so too and President Trump did want to hire me.

"But then there's people that worked for him that went behind the president's back, and they lied about me to The New York Times. And my point is, is that the only the only person they ended up hurting by doing that, aside from me of course, was President Trump."

Loomer said Trump's biggest issue during his time in office was his HR and personnel choices.

"As someone who is very plugged in with the grassroots, I often am told by people who are on the fence about whether or not to vote for President Trump in 2024 that they want to see if he has made a change in his HR personnel and staffing choices," she said.

Loomer added that "there is no denying that my investigative, journalistic, and activist efforts have been one of the leading causes of Ron DeSantis's political demise."

DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential bid and is trailing Trump in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

"I do what I do not be liked or to make friends, but because I believe in President Trump, and I know that he is the only person who can get our country back on track," Loomer said.

Newsweek has contacted Trump's representatives for comment via email.