Laura Loomer Says Trump Supporters 'In a Panic' Over Resign to Run Law

Far-right activist Laura Loomer says that supporters of former President Donald Trump are "in a panic" after Florida Republicans moved to aid a possible presidential run from Governor Ron DeSantis.

Republicans in Florida filed a bill on Tuesday that would allow DeSantis to run in the 2024 election without resigning from office. The change to the Sunshine State's so-called resign to run law would be a crucial step in clearing the way for the governor to officially launch a challenge to Trump.

Loomer, a twice-failed congressional candidate who has described herself as a "proud Islamophobe," weighed in on the news in a series of tweets, saying that she had "raised the alarm" to fellow Trump supporters months earlier and had proposed a resolution to force Florida Republicans to reject changing the law.

"Over two months ago I raised the alarm about Florida's Resign to Run law in the form of an official recommended resolution that I drafted and passed out at the @FloridaGOP quarterly meeting," Loomer tweeted. "Now, Trump supporters are in a panic after everything I said would happen has happened."

Laura Loomer waits backstage at a "Demand Free Speech" rally at Freedom Plaza on July 6, 2019, in Washington, D.C., as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, inset, speaks at the Tampa Convention Center on November 8, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. Loomer on Tuesday said backers of former President Donald Trump were "in a panic" after Florida Republicans filed a bill to allow DeSantis to run for president without resigning as governor. Octavio Jones/Getty; Stephanie Keith/Getty

This month, The New York Times reported that Trump aides had expressed "concerns" that the former president was considering hiring Loomer. The purported plan was quickly dropped following backlash from conservatives that included former Loomer ally Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Loomer said that Trump staffers who don't have the former president's "best interest in mind" had "worked so hard" to block her from taking a job "because I am effective and I have good insight."

"I am always ahead of the curve," tweeted Loomer. "This is why leakers tried to stop me. It's pretty messed up."

Fox Business contributor Charles Gasparino claimed on Twitter that Trump is planning to directly appeal to Florida lawmakers to "kill" changes to the resign to run law and "totally derail" DeSantis.

While commenting on Gasparino's tweet, Loomer boasted that she had previously argued "it would be wise" for Trump to "contact the Republican legislators in Tallahassee" and convince them to oppose changing the law.

"Months ago I created a resolution opposing changes to Resign To Run and I said that it would be wise for President Trump to contact the Republican legislators in Tallahassee and tell them to oppose changing the law," Loomer tweeted.

"Internal leakers who surround President Trump cried to The New York Times when Trump wanted to hire me," she added. "Looks like I was right. Yet again. And now President Trump is getting screwed by the FL legislature."

The bill that would allow DeSantis to run for president while remaining governor, which Republicans have been considering since at least November, is set to go before the Florida State Senate on Wednesday.

In response to a request for comment on the possibility that Florida's law could change, Trump's office sent Newsweek a press release that pointed out DeSantis resigned as a U.S. representative to run for governor in 2018.

At the time, DeSantis said in a statement that it would be "inappropriate" and against his "principles" to draw salary as a member of Congress while campaigning.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said that DeSantis was guilty of "a massive flip-flop from his position in 2018," arguing that he was already "at odds" with the resign to run law due to unofficial "campaign travel" before announcing his candidacy.