Laura Loomer Wants a Trump Admin Position

Conservative activist Laura Loomer is vying to serve as former President Donald Trump's press secretary if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021, is running in the primary election to win the 2024 presidential nomination, with polls showing him as the frontrunner against several challengers. He has enjoyed support from many right-wing activists, including Loomer, whose bid to join his campaign divided conservatives earlier this year.

Loomer, a self-described "Islamophobe" and former congressional candidate, is a staunch supporter of the former president and has made headlines for alleged anti-Muslim remarks and beliefs surrounding the COVID-19 vaccination. She has faced bans from social media, including X, formerly Twitter, over remarks against Islam, at times drawing criticism from her fellow Republicans.

Loomer responded to a post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Monday describing her as Trump's "praetorian guard," a reference to the Star Wars franchise.

Political activist Laura Loomer stands across from the Women's March 2019 in New York City on January 19, 2019, in New York City. Loomer wrote in a post to social media platform X on Monday that she believes she will someday serve as former President Donald Trump's press secretary. John Lamparski/Getty

She pledged to continue to "protect" the former president, suggesting that she believes she would work in his administration if he were again elected president.

"Someday I will be his Press Secretary. I will protect him from all of his enemies and haters. They will meet their match in me," she wrote.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign for comment via email.

Trump allegedly wanted to bring Loomer onto his 2024 presidential campaign, The New York Times reported in April. That report sparked pushback from some conservatives. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has endorsed Trump's campaign, warned that Loomer is a "documented liar" who "can not be trusted."

Ultimately, the Trump campaign did not hire Loomer.

Loomer has previously criticized some of Trump's campaign staff as "incredibly disrespectful to his biggest loyalists."

"People who have fallen on sword for him are often sabotaged and lied about by his staff who feel threatened by the idea of President Trump being surrounded by competent loyalists as opposed to people who want to mooch off of him," she tweeted in June.

Last year, Loomer challenged incumbent Republican Representative Daniel Webster in Florida's 11th Congressional District but lost by about 6 percentage points. She refused to concede the election, however, blaming her loss on "corruption" within the GOP.

She was also the Republican nominee for 2020's election in Florida's 21st Congressional District but lost to Democratic Representative Lois Frankel.

Her remarks about Islam have long drawn criticism. In 2017, she faced backlash for tweeting "Good, here's to 2,000 more," in response to reports that 2,000 migrants died while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Africa to Europe.

She was banned from Twitter in 2018 over tweets made to Omar, a Minnesota Democrat who practices Islam, about her faith. Her account has since been reinstated. She was also banned from ride-sharing apps Uber and Lyft over her remarks about Muslim drivers.