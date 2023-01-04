Lauren Boebert's Attack on Trump Shocks Congress

Republican Representative Lauren Boebert appeared to take aim at former President Donald Trump during a speech on the House floor, shocking many of her fellow lawmakers.

While delivering a speech where she nominated Representative Byron Donalds as House speaker, Boebert said, "Let's stop with the campaign smears and tactics to get people to turn against us, even having my favorite president [Donald Trump] call us and tell us we need to knock this off."

"I think it actually needs to be reversed, the president needs to tell [Representative] Kevin McCarthy that 'sir, you do not have the votes and it's time to withdraw,'" Boebert added, prompting an array of shocked yells from others in the House.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) takes a swipe at Donald Trump while nominating Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) for House Speaker:



“The president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that, ‘Sir, you do not have the votes, and it’s time to withdraw.’” pic.twitter.com/EWzojWoFYh — The Recount (@therecount) January 4, 2023

The comments by Boebert come amid an ongoing battle for House speaker, as McCarthy has gone several rounds without the votes needed to win the position. On Tuesday, 20 House Republicans voted for Representative Jim Jordan over McCarthy and on Wednesday, the same 20 voted for Donalds, who Boebert showed support for in her speech.

During an interview with Breitbart in December, Trump spoke about McCarthy's bid for House speaker and said, "Kevin has worked very hard. I think he deserves the shot."

"If you think, he's been all over. I think he deserves the shot. Hopefully, he's going to be very strong and going to be very good and he's going to do what everybody wants," Trump added.

On Wednesday, Trump offered further support for McCarthy in a series of Truth Social posts.

"It's now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, & WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA, THE ONLY SPEAKER IN U.S. HISTORY TO HAVE LOST THE 'HOUSE' TWICE! REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT'S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB - JUST WATCH!" Trump wrote in one post.

In another tweet, Trump took aim at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying, "If Republicans are going to fight, we ought to be fighting Mitch McConnell and his domineering, China loving BOSS, I mean wife, Coco Chow."

McCarthy must receive 218 votes in order to be elected as speaker of the House. On Wednesday, Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries received 212 votes, while McCarthy received 201.

Newsweek reached out to Boebert's office and representatives for Trump for comment.