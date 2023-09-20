Lauren Boebert Blasted by Colorado TV Host in Viral Video

Lauren Boebert was the subject of a searing critique by a news anchor in her home state after being ejected from the audience of the musical Beetlejuice over her conduct.

Speaking to his audience on 9News Denver on Tuesday night, Kyle Clark described the incident as a "performance" in itself, adding that it "was a lot of things, but it wasn't a surprise." In response to reports that the Colorado congresswoman had confronted staff by asking "do you know who I am?" he said damningly: "Yes, we do."

His comments—which have since gone viral social media, being watched over 371,000 times on X, formerly Twitter—come after Boebert was escorted from the show last week while on a date, after complaints from other audience members that she was vaping, using a phone and causing a disturbance during the performance.

She appeared to initially deny that she had been vaping during the performance, before CCTV footage from inside the auditorium showed her doing just that.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks to reporters at the White House on July 13, 2023 in Washington D.C. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

As Boebert and her date were escorted out of the Buell Theatre in Denver, her body language appeared confrontational with staff, video appears to show.

While some have defended her, citing the congresswoman's right to privacy, many others criticized Boebert's behavior and alleged public indecency, noting her platform of conservative values. She has since apologized for her conduct.

"I haven't seen a single person say: 'Why, I am shocked that Lauren Boebert was rude, disruptive and belligerent,'" Clark said. "This is, after all, the congresswoman who suggested that a Muslim colleague was a suicide bomber," a reference to her comments in 2021 regarding Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar, which Boebert also apologized for.

"I haven't seen anyone surprised that Boebert did not tell the truth about what happened—because, I mean, days before we [had] just fact-checked her latest claim about migrants," Clark continued. The Colorado representative claimed the Biden administration was giving asylum seekers "$2,200 per month plus a free plane ticket and free medical care," which the channel debunked on September 11.

"I haven't seen anyone say that it was out of character for the congresswoman to appear to berate theater staff members who were just trying to do their jobs," the news anchor, who has previously stated he is politically unaffiliated, said. "Really, the only surprise in all of this is that Boebert, once she got caught, apologized and said that she didn't live up to her values.

"What?" he added rhetorically. "When Boebert didn't know that the cameras were watching, she was exactly who she is when she does know people are watching."

Newsweek approached Boebert's office via email for comment on Wednesday.

In a statement on Saturday, the Colorado lawmaker wrote: "The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I'm truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community.

"While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that."

Boebert, who filed for divorce from her husband of 18 years a few months ago, added that there was "no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce," and claimed she "genuinely did not recall vaping that evening."