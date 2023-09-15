Lauren Boebert Video Pours Cold Water on Her 'Beetlejuice' Vaping Claim

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has been exposed for lying about vaping inside a Colorado theater from which she was removed for being disruptive.

Boebert, the representative for Colorado's 3rd congressional district, found herself being escorted out of a performance of Beetlejuice on September 10 after causing disturbance to other patrons. A spokesperson for Boebert had originally denied her vaping during the performance at the Buell Theater in Denver, Colorado, according to The Denver Post.

In CCTV footage from the incident, Boebert can be seen talking with a male companion and vaping. Further footage shows the congresswoman dancing and using her phone to take photos of the performance. She was later escorted from the theatre by ushers and was seen giving staff the finger as she left the venue.

Boebert was identified in the video by The Denver Post. The outlet said an incident report, which has since been redacted, contains a quote from one of the ushers stating: "They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing. The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them."

Rep. Lauren Boebert on March 10, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Boebert's campaign manager had originally denied she vaped in the theater. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A statement from the Denver Centre for Performing Arts, which encompasses the Buell Theatre, said: "The Denver Center for the Performing Arts and Denver Arts and Venues are committed to creating a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable experience for everyone attending any production.

"The house staff at the Buell have the right to and routinely deny entry or remove any patrons not adhering to the guest policies. We were informed that two patrons were not adhering to the policies which eventually led to them being escorted from the theatre. For privacy purposes, we do not disclose patron information."

Boebert admitted to being kicked out of the theatre on X, formerly Twitter. She wrote: "It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!"

"I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!)," Drew Sexton, Boebert's campaign manager, told the local newspaper. He said Boebert "pleads guilty to singing along, laughing and enjoying herself," adding that the congresswoman encourages people to go see the musical.

A woman, who can be seen in the footage sitting in the row behind Boebert, reportedly told The Independent: "These people in front of us were outrageous. I've never seen anyone act like that before." It has also been reported that Boebert called the woman a "sad and miserable person" when Boebert was asked to move seats during the intermission. Newsweek is unable to confirm this account.