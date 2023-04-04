Lauren Boebert Compares Trump's Arrest to 'What Hitler Did' in Germany

Representative Lauren Boebert compared former President Donald Trump's arrest to the treatment of Adolf Hitler's political opponents in Nazi Germany ahead of his arraignment on Tuesday.

Trump is set to be arraigned in New York City at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, potentially on multiple charges, after being indicted by a grand jury last week. The arraignments follow Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into a hush payment allegedly made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign in relation to an alleged affair between the two. Trump has denied this affair and has maintained his innocence in the case.

Republicans have decried the treatment of Trump—who, in addition to the Manhattan probe, is facing federal and Georgia state investigations—in the criminal justice system. His supporters have accused prosecutors of engaging in politically-motivated "witch hunts" aimed at weakening his 2024 presidential bid.

Boebert, a Colorado Republican who is a staunch supporter of the former president, wrote in a letter to her supporters that she believes Trump's arrest is similar to the way Hitler's political opponents were treated, according to a tweet posted by Colorado Newsline editor Quentin Young.

"We are living in a fascist society," the email reads. "FACT: Donald Trump has been indicated solely because he is the opponent of the current regime in power. It's exactly what Hitler did in Germany. It's exactly what Mussolini did in Italy."

Boebert continues to urge her supporters to "get angry and start fighting to save America," as well as sign a petition to "stand with conservatives everywhere to stop the fascist uprising in our country."

Young criticized Boebert's language, writing: "Can't be overstated how corrosive to the rule of law such reckless rhetoric from a sitting member of Congress is."

While Republicans have been critical of Trump's arrest, others have argued that if Trump indeed violated campaign finance laws during the 2016 election, he should face consequences. Many Trump critics have said Trump should have been indicted in the case years prior, and that his status as an ex-president should not play a role in his legal process.

Other Trump supporters have also spoken out against his arrest. Several of his followers protested in Manhattan in recent days. Several gathered ahead of the arraignment on Tuesday.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, compared Trump to the treatment of South African President Nelson Mandela, who was persecuted for his anti-apartheid activism, and Jesus Christ in an interview with conservative outlet Right Side Broadcasting Network.

"President Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus! Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government," she said. "There have been many people throughout history that have been arrested and persecuted by radical corrupt governments. It's beginning today in New York City."

Newsweek reached out to Boebert's office and campaign for comment via email.