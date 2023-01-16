Lauren Boebert Says 'Conspiracy Theorists' Shouldn't Be on Committees

Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert has backed calls for California Democrats Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell to be removed from the House Intelligence Committee, saying the pair are both "conspiracy theorists."

During an appearance on Fox News' Unfiltered with Dan Bongino on Saturday, Boebert said the pair should not be allowed on the panel in the new GOP-controlled House of Representatives. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has long promised to keep Schiff and Swalwell off the intelligence committee.

Schiff, the former chairman of the Intelligence Committee, has been condemned by Republicans for pushing claims surrounding Donald Trump's ties to Russia, including introducing the largely debunked Steele Dossier, along with its unverified allegations regarding the 2016 election, into Congressional Record.

Schiff was also the lead manager in Trump's first impeachment trial over allegations the former president pressured to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless it launched an investigation into the business dealings of Hunter Biden, son of then 2020 rival Joe Biden.

Swalwell has been under Republican scrutiny since a 2020 Axios report said he had been targeted by a suspected Chinese spy, named Fang Fang, or Christine Fang, who helped fund the congressman's 2014 reelection campaign. Axios and other media outlets also reported that U.S. officials did not believe Swalwell gave Fang access to classified information.

Boebert used these claims to say that Swalwell and Schiff should not be allowed in the Intel Committee, and have access to classified information. She also criticized the "double standard" of the Democratic party.

"They're really showing their colors, they're a bunch of Blue Anons, conspiracy theorists, that have these witch hunts and hopes that they chase after," Boebert said.

"The Democrats' double standard is out of control. They want to throw Trump in jail over classified documents, and with Biden it's 'let's wait and see.'

"Can you even imagine if it was a Republican caught with a Chinese spy? What would they do, they will be all over that."

Boebert was referring to the recent criticism President Biden has faced after it was reported that classified documents were found at his home in Delaware and at a former office in Washington, D.C.

Boebert also alleged that Swalwell has "sold out" to China after he "refused to take the vote" on establishing a select committee focused on U.S. competition with China.

In a tweet, Swalwell hit back at the claim from Boebert, and said he supported the bipartisan bill but missed the vote because he was in California assessing the damage in the state amid the recent storms.

"Who spins up folks to make death threats? Assassins like Lauren Boebert? I missed votes on Thurs to survey storm damage in my district (before next storm hits)," Swalwell tweeted.

"Boebert goes on TV to say I missed a vote re China b/c I've sold out to them. BTW, I voted for the China Select Cmte!"

Swalwell added that as soon as Boebert made the claim on Fox News, his office's phones, emails and direct messages were "flooded with threats repeating Boebert's lies."

"There's a straight line here. So why do MAGA chaos agents like Boebert say this? Their intent is to aim violence at their enemies," Swalwell said.

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, McCarthy said he would keep his promise he made before he was elected House speaker to keep Schiff and Swalwell from joining the House Intelligence Committee.

"He put America—for four years—through an impeachment that he knew was a lie," McCarthy said about Schiff.

Regarding Swalwell, McCarthy added: "If you got the briefing I got from the FBI, you wouldn't have Swalwell on any committee."

Swalwell and Schiff have been contacted for comment.