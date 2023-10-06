Lauren Boebert Critics Cheer as She Gets 'Devastating' Fundraising News

Critics of Republican Representative Lauren Boebert had something to celebrate on Thursday.

Boebert's political rival, Adam Frisch, raised $3.4 million for his campaign in the third quarter of 2023, ratcheting up his cash on hand to $4.3 million. The fundraising was backed by more than 100,000 donations with an average of $32, according to a press release from his campaign. The announcement comes after Frisch outpaced Boebert's fundraising 3-to-1 in the second quarter, when Boebert raised $818,000 to Frisch's more than $2.6 million.

Boebert's campaign has yet to announce her third-quarter fundraising numbers.

The news boosted the mood of Boebert's critics, who pointed out that she was in real trouble.

Representative Lauren Boebert listens during a news conference in front of the U.S. Capitol on July 1, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Her Democratic rival, Adam Frisch, raised another $3.4 million to pad his war chest in his campaign to unseat Boebert in 2024. Getty

"The creepy MAGA congresswoman from Colorado who won her race by 500 votes raised only $818k last quarter compared to her Democratic opponent @AdamForColorado who raised $3.4 million in Q3," Republicans Against Trump posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday. "This is Lauren Boebert's last term in Congress."

"Wow just wow @AdamForColorado! Way to go! You have a winning campaign! Democrat hoping for rematch against Lauren Boebert touts $3.4 million in donations -- biggest quarterly haul yet," user @kathrynresists posted.

Many critics referenced the recent debacle in which Boebert was kicked out of a performance of the Beetlejuice musical in Denver in September after she was accused of vaping, illegally recording and causing a disturbance during the show. Boebert attended the show with her date, Quinn Gallagher, and the two were allegedly groping each other during the performance.

"MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert gets devastating news as her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch announces that he raked in a truly staggering $3.4 million in the third quarter," Occupy Democrats posted. "Last election, Frisch lost to Boebert by less than 500 votes. And that was BEFORE she was ensnared in her disgusting sexual misconduct scandal at the Beetlejuice musical. She's going down."

Social media user UnionCrusaderX shared a lengthy post that went into Frisch's and Boebert's election history and commented that although Boebert narrowly won in 2022, she would have a harder time doing so again.

"However, Boebert's situation has changed since then due to her involvement in a scandal related to sexual misconduct at the Beetlejuice musical," the user posted. "All indications suggest a decline in Boebert's popularity, pointing towards her eventual defeat."

Newsweek reached out to Boebert's press office and Frisch's campaign by email for comment.

Boebert won the midterm election for Colorado's 3rd congressional district against Frisch in 2022 by 546 votes. Various polls show that the 2024 race between the two will be tight. In July, the Cook Political Report shifted the race to a toss-up after previously saying it would lean Republican. The Cook Political Report is a nonpartisan online newsletter that analyzes elections and campaigns.

An August poll showed Frisch with a slight lead over Boebert, attracting 50 percent of likely voters compared to Boebert's 48 percent. It was the first poll to show Frisch with an edge over Boebert. The poll was conducted by Keating Strategies from August 8-15 and surveyed 801 people.