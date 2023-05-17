Lauren Boebert's Cryptic Divorce Statement

Rep. Lauren Boebert from Colorado announced on Tuesday that she has filed for divorce from her husband of 18 years Jayson Boebert, saying that the decision was made "much more difficult" by the fact that she's always been faithful and believes "strongly" in marriage.

Boebert filed for separation from her husband on April 25, The Colorado Sun first reported. In a statement to the newspaper on Tuesday, the Republican congresswoman confirmed the report, saying: "It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband."

She added: "I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process."

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) (L) listens alongside members of the House Freedom Caucus during a news conference on the debt limit at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 22, 2023. Boebert announced on Tuesday that she has filed for divorce from her husband. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

She then focused on the fact that she has never been unfaithful. "I've always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult. This is truly about irreconcilable differences."

Boebert, a devout Christian, didn't specify what these "irreconcilable differences" were and said that she would not "discuss this matter any further in public." But court documents seen by The Colorado Sun reported that Jayson Boebert was "extremely angry" upon receiving the divorce documents.

"I tried to hand him the documents but (he) did not take them," the process server who gave Jayson Boebert the divorce documents on April 25 said. "He started yelling and using profanities and told me that I was trespassing."

Lauren and Jayson Boebert married in June 2005, according to Insider. One year before they were wed, Jayson Boebert pleaded guilty and served jail time for public indecency and lewd exposure after being accused of exposing his penis in a bowling alley bar. In her book My American Life, released in July 2022, Boebert said her husband "didn't do what he was accused of," but added that Jayson "needed the alcohol and anger management classes that came with the plea deal."

The book also detailed her relationship with her husband, which started when she was working at Burger King at the age of 16. "Four months after we met, Jayson and I went off to get married," Boebert wrote.

Boebert is asking for parental decision-making power and child support for the couple's four sons. The congresswoman announced in March that their eldest son, at the time 17-year-old Tyler, was expecting a child with his teenage girlfriend and that Boebert would soon become a grandmother at the age of 36.

Her mother was the same age when Boebert had her first child, she revealed.