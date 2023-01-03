Lauren Boebert Curses at McCarthy's Last Minute Plea in Tense GOP Meeting

Republican Representative Lauren Boebert voiced a critical response to a late-hour speech Representative Kevin McCarthy gave before an anticipated House speaker vote on Tuesday, according to several reports.

CNN's Melanie Zanona tweeted mid-Tuesday morning that things were "getting heated" in a House GOP meeting where McCarthy spoke about how he would no longer take part in negotiations as he makes his bid for the House Speaker role. Zanona and The Washington Examiner's Juliegrace Brufke, who cited a source in the room, both tweeted that Boebert yelled "bulls***" in response to McCarthy's speech.

McCarthy, a California Republican, served as the House minority leader in the last Democratic-led Congress but has put himself forward to become House speaker in the new 118th Congress for which the GOP won a slim majority in last year's midterm elections.

Though McCarthy became the Republican nominee for the House speaker role in November last year, a majority of House members must vote for McCarthy in order for him to secure a final win. Growing rifts between House GOP factions indicate that McCarthy will struggle to obtain the support he needs to secure the job during Tuesday's vote.

Boebert was not the only House GOP member to reportedly curse during the tense meeting on Tuesday. McCarthy also cursed at one point in his speech, saying "goddamn it," according to Zanona. Boebert appeared to reference this moment while speaking to reporters after the meeting.

"So now here we are being sworn at instead of being sworn in. And we could have had this solved months ago," Boebert said in a clip she posted on her Twitter account Tuesday. "I have been working every day to unify the Republican Party for the American people. And yesterday, we had a deal, that was not a selfish deal in any way, for Kevin McCarthy to get him the gavel on the first ballot, and he eagerly dismissed us."

Several Republicans sent a letter to colleagues last month laying out a list of demands they expect the new House speaker to fulfill, including allowing a single Republican House member to make a motion to vacate the chair and force a vote to potentially unseat the House speaker, The Hill reported.

He has not given in to all of the demands but has suggested some concessions, including proposing a rule that would allow a motion to vacate the chair with support from five House members instead of one. But some of McCarthy's GOP critics still don't seem to be sold.

"I worked diligently with my conservative colleagues to put together a deal that would unify the conference behind Kevin McCarthy," Boebert captioned a tweet on Tuesday. "He rejected it. As things stand, I will not vote for Kevin McCarthy for Speaker."

Newsweek reached out to Boebert and McCarthy for comment.