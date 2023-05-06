Lauren Boebert Defends Tucker Carlson's Leaked 'Women's Bathroom' Comments

Lauren Boebert has defended Tucker Carlson after footage was leaked showing the former Fox News host asking a makeup lady whether "pillow fights" ever break out in the women's bathroom.

The video emerged after Fox News announced it had "agreed to part ways" with Carlson, arguably the network's biggest star, on April 24.

There is intense speculation over what Carlson will do next, with some suggesting he could launch his own online show or even run for the presidency.

Responding to Carlson's comment, Boebert, a House Republican, tweeted: "The libs are trying to shame Tucker Carlson for asking what goes on in the women's bathroom.

The libs are trying to shame Tucker Carlson for asking what goes on in the women’s bathroom.



If he were a Leftist man, he’d just throw on a skirt and waltz right in to peek under the stalls and find out for himself. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 5, 2023

"If he were a Leftist man, he'd just throw on a skirt and waltz right in to peek under the stalls and find out for himself."

The leaked Carlson video was published by Media Matters, a group which describes itself as devoted to fighting "conservative misinformation in the U.S. media."

In the footage, Carlson is seen having makeup applied by a woman on the set of his show, Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol Building on March 10, 2023, in Washington, DC. Boebert has defended Tucker Carlson, after a video emerged of him asking a makeup lady whether "pillow fights" take place in the women's bathroom. Anna Moneymaker/GETTY

As the woman brushes around his eyes, Carlson says: "Can I ask you a question, you don't have to answer, it's personnel. I'm not speaking of you but more in general of ladies, when they go to the ladies room and powder their noses, is there actually nose powdering going on?"

The makeup women replied "sometimes," prompting Carlson to comment: "Oooh, I like the sound of that!"

Moments later the then Fox News host asks: "Do pillow fights ever break out? You don't have to [answer]."

She responds, "Not in the bathroom," then laughs audibly.

Carlson then adds: "OK. Not in the bathroom. That'd be more a dorm activity."

Carlson later apologizes to her, adding: "You are such a good sport. Such a good person. Thank you. I know you do, but you do not deserve that. And I mean it with great affection."

Newsweek has approached Carlson for comment via Twitter direct message.

Abby Grossberg, a former Fox News senior booker who worked on Tucker Carlson Tonight, is currently suing the network, claiming the show had an abusive workplace culture.

In the lawsuit, Grossberg alleges she was "isolated, overworked, undervalued, denied opportunities for promotion, and generally treated significantly worse than her male counterparts, even when those men were less qualified than her."

Fox News has denied any wrongdoing, terming Grossberg's claims "unmeritorious" and "riddled with false allegations."

In April, Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million in damages, after anchors and guests on the network falsely suggested the company conspired to steal the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump.