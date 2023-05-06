U.S.

Lauren Boebert Defends Tucker Carlson's Leaked 'Women's Bathroom' Comments

By
U.S. Tucker Carlson Lauren Boebert Fox News Sexism

Lauren Boebert has defended Tucker Carlson after footage was leaked showing the former Fox News host asking a makeup lady whether "pillow fights" ever break out in the women's bathroom.

The video emerged after Fox News announced it had "agreed to part ways" with Carlson, arguably the network's biggest star, on April 24.

There is intense speculation over what Carlson will do next, with some suggesting he could launch his own online show or even run for the presidency.

Responding to Carlson's comment, Boebert, a House Republican, tweeted: "The libs are trying to shame Tucker Carlson for asking what goes on in the women's bathroom.

"If he were a Leftist man, he'd just throw on a skirt and waltz right in to peek under the stalls and find out for himself."

The leaked Carlson video was published by Media Matters, a group which describes itself as devoted to fighting "conservative misinformation in the U.S. media."

In the footage, Carlson is seen having makeup applied by a woman on the set of his show, Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Lauren Boebert pictured in Washington D.C.
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol Building on March 10, 2023, in Washington, DC. Boebert has defended Tucker Carlson, after a video emerged of him asking a makeup lady whether "pillow fights" take place in the women's bathroom. Anna Moneymaker/GETTY

As the woman brushes around his eyes, Carlson says: "Can I ask you a question, you don't have to answer, it's personnel. I'm not speaking of you but more in general of ladies, when they go to the ladies room and powder their noses, is there actually nose powdering going on?"

The makeup women replied "sometimes," prompting Carlson to comment: "Oooh, I like the sound of that!"

Moments later the then Fox News host asks: "Do pillow fights ever break out? You don't have to [answer]."

She responds, "Not in the bathroom," then laughs audibly.

Carlson then adds: "OK. Not in the bathroom. That'd be more a dorm activity."

Read more

Carlson later apologizes to her, adding: "You are such a good sport. Such a good person. Thank you. I know you do, but you do not deserve that. And I mean it with great affection."

Newsweek has approached Carlson for comment via Twitter direct message.

Abby Grossberg, a former Fox News senior booker who worked on Tucker Carlson Tonight, is currently suing the network, claiming the show had an abusive workplace culture.

In the lawsuit, Grossberg alleges she was "isolated, overworked, undervalued, denied opportunities for promotion, and generally treated significantly worse than her male counterparts, even when those men were less qualified than her."

Fox News has denied any wrongdoing, terming Grossberg's claims "unmeritorious" and "riddled with false allegations."

In April, Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million in damages, after anchors and guests on the network falsely suggested the company conspired to steal the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 12
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 12
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC