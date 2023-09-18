News

Lauren Boebert Dropped From Youth Event Flyers After Theater Fondling

By
News U.S. Politics Lauren Boebert House Republicans Conservatives

The Texas Youth Summit, an annual conference for young conservatives, appeared to drop Representative Lauren Boebert from its flyers amid backlash over her behavior during a recent production of Beetlejuice.

Boebert, a Colorado Republican who has painted herself as a supporter of "family values," was removed from a September 10 production of Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre in Denver for allegedly vaping, taking photographs with flash photography and fondling the man she attended the show with. Her behavior has drawn bipartisan backlash, with critics arguing the behavior was not appropriate for a sitting member of Congress and reflects hypocrisy over her stance opposing LGBTQ+ rights.

Amid the criticism over her actions, the Texas Youth Summit has appeared to backtrack on using Boebert's image to market their upcoming event scheduled for September 29 and 30 in The Woodlands, Texas.

Boebert was announced as a speaker in an Instagram post on Friday, with the conference organizers praising her as "a devout Christian who seeks to honor God in all that she does," according to Instagram posts first reported by MeidasTouch and Business Insider.

Boebert dropped from conservative conference amid controversy
Representative Lauren Boebert speaking to reporters on January 3, 2023, in Washington, D.C. The conservative Texas Youth Summit appeared to quietly drop Boebert from their lineup of their upcoming conference as the GOP Congresswoman faced backlash for vaping and fondling during a production of Beetlejuice earlier in September. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

By Monday, however, that Instagram post had been deleted, and mention of Boebert was removed from the summit's website. The conference has not confirmed why Boebert was removed from the flyers, whether it be related to the latest controversy or another reason. It remained unclear whether she would ultimately attend the event.

Newsweek reached out to Boebert's office and the Texas Youth Summit for comment via email.

The Texas Youth Summit describes itself as an event on how conservatives can "counter the effects of the Left and begin to win back the hearts and minds of our nation's most precious resource: our future generations." Other headliners include conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, Congressman Byron Donalds, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The summit in years past used Boebert's attendance in its marketing. An August 14, 2022, Instagram post advertised that "the next 25 people who register" for the conference would get to meet Boebert at the 2022 event.

Over the weekend, Boebert has apologized over the incident, writing in a statement that the behavior "simply fell short of my values."

"The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I'm truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that," she said.

The apology came after she initially denied reports that she was vaping during the performance. CCTV footage released from the theater appeared to show the alleged behavior. She said in her apology that she "genuinely did not recall vaping that evening."

Boebert's date has since been identified as Quinn Gallagher, a co-owner of Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen, a venue that has posted LGBTQ+ events such as drag shows in the past. Boebert has notably spoken out against LGBTQ+ pride events, urging boycotts of the North Face over their campaign.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC