Lauren Boebert Gets Bad News From Poll About Her Re-Election

Representative Lauren Boebert's re-election bid just became more challenging, according to a new poll.

A survey released by Democratic polling firm Keating Research on Tuesday showed Boebert's Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, with the lead for the first time. The poll, which surveyed 801 likely voters in Colorado's 3rd Congressional district, showed Frisch with a two-point lead in his rematch against Boebert, with 50 percent support to the incumbent Republican's 48 percent with 15 months until Election Day.

Frisch's stronger-than-expected performance in last year's midterm elections shocked political pundits, pollsters and donors when he turned what was anticipated to be an easy re-election campaign for Boebert into the closest House race in the nation. Her narrow victory triggered an automatic recount under Colorado law. She went on to win by 546 votes.

The latest poll, conducted from August 8 to 15, comes from the only pollster that predicted there'd be a close race between Boebert and Frisch the first time. In October 2022, Keating Research released a poll that showed a dangerously close race where Boebert received support from 47 percent of likely voters, while Frisch was backed by 45 percent. At the time that the midterm poll was released, FiveThirtyEight had Boebert with a 98 percent chance of winning.

Boebert's campaign manager Drew Sexton told Newsweek that the congresswoman wasn't paying too much attention to the poll since Frisch still needs to win the Democratic primary before he gets his chance to run against Boebert. Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout is also running against Frisch for the Democratic nomination.

"For the poll to have any relevance Aspen Adam needs to secure the Democrat nomination, which he only won by a couple hundred votes last time," Sexton said. "This primary he'll have to explain whether he's lying to liberals or lying to conservatives about his policies. So far, Adam has proven he's lying to both."

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks to reporters after attending a briefing with U.S. Secret Service officials on the cocaine substance found at the White House on July 13, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Polls show Boebert's chance of re-election. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Tuesday's poll showed that Frisch's majority support was bolstered by independent voters and Latino voters, from whom the Democrat has a 17-point advantage and 32-point advantage over Boebert, respectively.

His lead comes despite an eight-point Republican registration advantage in his district, which is historically a GOP stronghold. Among voters in Colorado's 3rd district, former President Donald Trump had a 5-point lead over sitting President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, according to the Keating poll.

"Colorado's 3rd congressional district deserves a representative who works across the aisle to deliver results, but Boebert continues to be one of the most extremist members of Congress and has failed to pass a single piece of legislation to help her constituents," Frisch told Newsweek, pointing out that his GOP rival ranks 433 out of 435 on the Lugar Center's Bipartisan Index.

Although Boebert has a higher favorability rating than her challenger, with 42 percent of voters saying they viewed her favorably compared to the 34 percent who said the same of Frisch, she also has a higher disapproval rating. Fifty-three percent of voters said they viewed Boebert unfavorably, compared to the 26 percent who viewed Frisch unfavorably.

Frisch saw a strong favorability rating from unaffiliated voters, 36 percent, voters 50 years of age and older, 38 percent, and Latino voters, 38 percent.

"With this new poll showing us ahead of Lauren Boebert, I am more confident than ever that we are on track to win in 2024," Frisch said in a Tuesday press release.