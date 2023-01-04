Lauren Boebert Turns to George Washington To Defend Jim Jordan Vote

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert compared Ohio Representative Jim Jordan to George Washington as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's hopes of becoming House Speaker appeared to waver.

Boebert—discussing her vote as the House adjourned without electing a new Speaker on Tuesday evening—told Fox News that the country's first president had reservations about assuming the leadership, but "did what was right for his country."

The Colorado Representative labelled Jordan a "fighter," adding the Ohio congressman "may not want it right now, but George Washington did not want to be president."

Boebert then argued she was "voting for anyone who actually brings unity to the Republican Party and helps get our country back on track."

Jordan was initially backed by 19 Republican hardliners, which rose to 20 by the third round of voting when Rep. Byron Donalds opted to join the group supporting Jordan.

Among those throwing their weight behind him were Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who praised Jordan for being "humble to a fault" during the ballots, and Texas Rep. Chip Roy.

However, Jordan warned Republicans needed to "rally around" the GOP leader with the party's narrow majority, nominating him in the second ballot.

Speaking from the House floor, Jordan said internal party divisions "pale in comparison" to the split between Democrats and Republicans.

He added the House "owe it to them—the American people, the good people of this great country—to step forward, to come together to get a Speaker elected."

But McCarthy failed on Tuesday to reach the 218 votes necessary to clinch the position, taking over from Democrat speaker Nancy Pelosi.

He received 202 votes in the third ballot, and his failure to win over his opponents became the first time in a century that the first House ballot did not produce a Speaker.

Boebert added on Tuesday that "every time that he [Jordan] speaks up to defend Kevin McCarthy, he actually just reaffirms why he would make a great speaker."

Jordan told the media he believed he had "no" chance of taking up the mantle as speaker, adding it was not the job he would most like to take up.

"I'm being clear, want to chair the Judiciary Committee," he told CNN, commenting that he would like to "cross examine witnesses and get the truth for the country."

The Republican House leader presented a determined attitude to reporters, saying "we stay in until we win," despite his disappointing first day at the 118th Congress.

Newsweek has contacted Rep. Boebert for comment.