Lauren Boebert's Husband Refused to Take Divorce Documents

Representative Lauren Boebert's husband reportedly refused to take the divorce documents the Colorado Republican served him with papers after roughly two decades of marriage.

On Tuesday, Boebert announced she was divorcing her husband Jayson Boebert. The two met when the congresswoman was 16 and her husband was 18. They share four sons together.

Court records dated April 25 and obtained by the Daily Beast indicated that Boebert's husband refused to take the documents and became "extremely angry" when he was served, setting his dogs loose on the process server.

The server said in the filing, "I tried to hand him the documents but did not take them. He started yelling and using profanities, and told me that I was trespassing, and that he was calling the Sheriff's Office. I told him I was leaving the documents on the chair outside of the door, he closed the door then let the dogs out."

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks during a news conference with the House Freedom Caucus on the debt limit negotiations at the U.S. Capitol Building on March 10, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Boebert's husband refused to take divorce papers. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

In a statement sent to Newsweek, Boebert confirmed she was divorcing her husband, saying it is "truly about irreconcilable differences."

"I've always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult," she said.

Boebert has been a vocal proponent of "family values" throughout her time in office and repeatedly encouraged women to "speak life" into their marriages.

A year before Boebert announced her divorce, she spoke about the trials and tribulations of marriage at an event. Boebert told women who were struggling with their marriages to "chase Jesus." She said if women "start chasing Jesus with everything that you have" their husbands would "chase you chasing Jesus."

Boebert and her husband were married for two decades before she filed for divorce. Court documents filed on May 11 included a request from Boebert for child support and that she be granted parental decision-making power for their children, according to the Colorado Sun-Times. In a statement to Newsweek, Boebert said she was grateful for the couple's "beautiful children" and said they all deserve "privacy and love" as the couple's divorce plays out.

In her book, "My American Life", Boebert wrote that her husband "needed the alcohol and anger management classes" that were required as part of a plea deal he took. Jayson was charged with public indecency after allegedly exposing himself to two girls at a bowling alley. Boebert denied he ever exposed himself and wrote in her book that he just acted like he was going to unzip his pants.

Jayson was reportedly drinking a beer and cleaning his gun when he was served the divorce papers, according to the Daily Beast.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.