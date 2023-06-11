U.S.

Lauren Boebert Says the Pentagon Sees Her as a 'Security Threat'

By
Lauren Boebert Pentagon Security

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) tweeted on Saturday that the Pentagon views her as a security threat.

"Apparently the Pentagon thinks I'm a security threat because I oppose [President Joe] Biden's plans for a woke military," the Colorado congresswoman wrote.

"Call me whatever you want, but I'm not backing down today or ever."

A Pentagon spokesperson told Newsweek on Sunday: "We are aware of the tweet but are unable to determine the veracity of the claims at this time." Boebert also mentioned it at Turning Point USA's Young Women's Leadership Summit at the weekend.

Representative Lauren Boebert speaks
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks on the debt limit deal outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2023. The congresswoman claims the Pentagon "sees her as a threat." Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

"I just read in the news today that I'm on the Pentagon's terrorist list because of a tweet!" She said, according to a video shared on Twitter by commentator Ron Filipkowski.

Newsweek has contacted Boebert's office for further comment via email.

Boebert's comments appear to be a response to a June 9 post on TRLMX—a website with posts written by anonymous authors with a history of spreading conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and vaccines.

The post, written by an author using the pseudonym "Danny," claimed the Pentagon created a report in February 2021 that sought to highlight content on "fringe" platforms that may be security concerns.

The report allegedly contained screenshots from Boebert's Twitter account and Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's social media Gab account.

"We are unable to confirm the veracity of the document included within the report," the Pentagon spokesperson said.

Boebert also garnered attention earlier this week for using a transphobic slur while railing against corporate "wokeism."

"There's wokeism in the corporate world," Boebert said at the Western Conservative Summit in Denver on Friday. She was speaking about the boycott of Bud Light by conservatives over the beer brand's partnership with transgender influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Other brands, including Target, have also faced a backlash and threats for the Pride Month marketing and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

"Bud Light, or t***** fluid, they have lost $27 billion in revenue because you took a stand," Boebert said.

Her comment was met with laughter from the audience at the conference, but sparked a backlash on social media.

Patriot Takes, a left-leaning account that monitors conservatives, called her out on Twitter on Saturday for using "a derogatory slur against trans people, in an attempt for laughs."

Her remarks come amid a rise in anti-transgender sentiment in the United States, where nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures this year.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC