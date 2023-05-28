Lauren Boebert Praises Man Who Screamed Profanities at AOC

Representative Lauren Boebert on Sunday offered praise for a man who heckled her congressional colleague, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, with profanity at a recent town hall event.

Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive Democrat who has represented New York's 14th District since 2019, held the town hall on Friday evening in Queens to address her ongoing legislative goals and hear from constituents. The congresswoman, like many of her colleagues, holds such events regularly.

At Friday's town hall, a man at one point began to heckle Ocasio-Cortez about immigration issues, shouting "American citizens before migrants" and profanties before being taken away.

"Where are you on the migrant issue?" the man shouted. "You're a piece of s***."

The congresswoman addressed the man only with, "OK," before he was taken away by security.

On Sunday, Boebert, a MAGA Republican who has represented Colorado's 3rd District since 2021, took to Twitter with praise for the heckler's confrontation of Ocasio-Cortez, to whom she has almost always been diametrically opposed politically.

"It's nice to see that some sanity still lives on in New York's 14th District," Boebert tweeted. "In case you've yet to see Sandy get absolutely destroyed by her own constituents, just take a look."

Newsweek reached out to Ocasio-Cortez's press office via email for comment.

Despite Boebert and right-wing media outlets' attempts to highlight conservative pushback at her town hall meetings, Ocasio-Cortez remains popular in her home district. In 2020 and 2022, she was handily reelected against Republican challengers John Cummings and Tina Forte, securing over 70 percent of the vote each time.

Boebert, by comparison, only narrowly secured reelection last year, beating Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by a fraction of a percent in a district considered strongly Republican. Frisch has already declared his intention to run for the seat again next year.

Elected in 2018 with no prior political experience, Ocasio-Cortez has since become a lightning rod for right-wing outrage and media attention, particularly for her avowed progressive political stances and her affiliation with the Democratic Socialists of America. As such, it is common for stories involving the New York congresswoman to go viral online.

In January, a photo taken for Getty Images by Anna Moneymaker went viral on social media for its depiction of Ocasio-Cortez smiling as, elsewhere in frame, Republicans fought over the process of electing a House Speaker, a process that took a historic effort due to party infighting.

Conversely, a few weeks later, a video went viral showing GOP Representative Jeff Duncan suggesting that Ocasio-Cortez "educate herself" on the United States' progress on cutting fuel emissions. The exchange came as the congresswoman spoke out against a bill that proposed opening more federal lands for oil drilling.

"In case you're curious about why this man is so angry with me, it may be because I introduced an amendment to a GOP bill that would prohibit oil and gas companies who engage in stock buybacks from leasing federal lands," Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet responding to the video. "Seems as though I hit a nerve!"