Lauren Boebert Quips She 'Absolutely' Believes in Climate Change

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, recently joked that she "absolutely" believes in climate change.

"Now listen, Eagle County, I will go on the record with you all tonight and say that I absolutely believe in climate change. It happens four times every year," Boebert said while speaking to supporters in Colorado. In a video posted to Twitter by PatriotTakes on Monday afternoon, several laughs and cheers can be heard from those in attendance following the congresswoman's comments.

Boebert has been one of the most outspoken Republican members of Congress against climate change. In 2021, she introduced a bill to block President Joe Biden from having the country rejoin the Paris Agreement. In addition, Boebert has previously criticized Biden's cautious policies on fossil fuel use, saying he is appeasing environmental extremists. She also faced scrutiny after criticizing environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter during COP26, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

In March, the GOP lawmaker made a similar joke to the one she made in Eagle County when talking to Colorado River Water Conservation District General Manager Andrew Mueller who testified before a House committee on climate change and how Colorado can utilize water storage efficiently.

"I am in favor of more water storage projects and the federal government being responsible," Boebert said. "I don't think that any of us are climate change deniers. I fully agree that the climate is changing. It happens four times every year. In Colorado, sometimes four times in one day."

Following Boebert's comments, Mueller told Newsweek in March that the Colorado River has seen a drop in its flow due to rising temperatures in the state.

"With that rise in temperatures, we have seen a corresponding drop in the flow of the Colorado River and its principal tributaries in the state of Colorado by close to 20 percent, which threatens the water security of our communities, agriculture and recreation-based economy," he previously told Newsweek.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Boebert also told Newsweek in March that the Colorado representative is focused on "addressing Western drought."

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, is seen on January 31 in Washington, D.C. Boeber joked that she "absolutely" believes in climate change, saying that it happens four times annually. Kevin Dietsch/Getty

In February, Boebert once again made almost the same joke while speaking at the Heartland Institute's International Conference on Climate Change in Florida.

"Climate change is absolutely real. It happens four times every year, and we're not surprised by it. In Colorado, sometimes it happens four times in day," the GOP lawmaker said, as she was seen in a video posted to Twitter by PatriotTakes at the time.

Over the past several months, some have worried that climate change will result in more extreme weather scenarios, following extreme waves of heat in Texas and declining air quality in some cities due to wildfires in Canada. Last week, Chicago experienced the worst air quality in the world due to wildfire smoke from Canada.