News

Lauren Boebert's Rico Post Sparks Jokes, Memes

By
News Lauren Boebert Donald Trump Memes 2020 Election

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has sparked an avalanche of jokes and memes after detailing a trip to a fire department in the town of Rico.

The jokes have been centered around the fact that Boebert, an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, highlighted time she spent time with the Rico Fire Protection District on the same day it was announced that Trump faces RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) charges.

On Monday night, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Trump and his allies are accused of a total of 41 charges, with each defendant accused of violating the RICO Act.

This is the fourth indictment Trump has faced this year, bringing the total number of charges against him to 91. The former president has denied all wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty to all the accusations against him in the other three cases. Newsweek has contacted Trump and Willis via email for comment.

Lauren Boebert
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks to reporters after attending a briefing with U.S. Secret Service officials on the cocaine substance found at the White House on July 13, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Boebert's social media post about a visit to a fire station has resulted in jokes and memes online. Getty

"Honored to spend time with firefighters from the Rico Fire Protection District—true heroes dedicated to keeping our community safe," Boebert wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, alongside four photographs from her visit.

"Their bravery and commitment are truly remarkable. Grateful for their sacrifice and service!"

Newsweek has contacted Boebert via email for comment.

"RICO, so fitting.*laugh emoji* Did you tell them your history voting against honoring or helping first responders," one user, Rob0hlson, joked.

"Grateful for RICO, are we?" user Julianvandork wrote as he shared an image of a flag that read "let's go Rico."

"This is too good to pass up! Ummm... DID SOMEONE SAY RICO? *laugh emojis* oh my. My apologies," social media user PamHowa02602337 wrote.

"Rico...Rico...Rico... Now where have we heard that word before. Rico... Rico...
Oh right! Your orange God [Trump] is about to be brought up on RICO charges. Are you trolling your orange god?" user PepSageInAlska wrote as they mocked Boebert.

When she announced the charges on Monday, Willis said Trump and 18 others engaged in a "criminal racketeering enterprise" to overturn Georgia's presidential election result.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump issued a statement from his 2024 presidential campaign team where he accused Willis of being a "rabid partisan" who "strategically stalled" her investigation of the former president.

"GA's radical Democrat District Attorney Fani Willis is a rabid partisan who is campaigning and fundraising on a platform of prosecuting President Trump through these bogus indictments," the statement read.

"Ripping a page from Crooked Joe Biden's playbook, Willis has strategically stalled her investigation to try and maximally interfere with the 2024 presidential race and damage the dominant Trump campaign. All of these corrupt Democrat attempts will fail."

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC