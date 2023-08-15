Lauren Boebert's Rico Post Sparks Jokes, Memes

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has sparked an avalanche of jokes and memes after detailing a trip to a fire department in the town of Rico.

The jokes have been centered around the fact that Boebert, an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, highlighted time she spent time with the Rico Fire Protection District on the same day it was announced that Trump faces RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) charges.

On Monday night, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Trump and his allies are accused of a total of 41 charges, with each defendant accused of violating the RICO Act.

This is the fourth indictment Trump has faced this year, bringing the total number of charges against him to 91. The former president has denied all wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty to all the accusations against him in the other three cases. Newsweek has contacted Trump and Willis via email for comment.

"Honored to spend time with firefighters from the Rico Fire Protection District—true heroes dedicated to keeping our community safe," Boebert wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, alongside four photographs from her visit.

"Their bravery and commitment are truly remarkable. Grateful for their sacrifice and service!"

"RICO, so fitting.*laugh emoji* Did you tell them your history voting against honoring or helping first responders," one user, Rob0hlson, joked.

"Grateful for RICO, are we?" user Julianvandork wrote as he shared an image of a flag that read "let's go Rico."

"This is too good to pass up! Ummm... DID SOMEONE SAY RICO? *laugh emojis* oh my. My apologies," social media user PamHowa02602337 wrote.

"Rico...Rico...Rico... Now where have we heard that word before. Rico... Rico...

Oh right! Your orange God [Trump] is about to be brought up on RICO charges. Are you trolling your orange god?" user PepSageInAlska wrote as they mocked Boebert.

Rico… Rico… Rico…



Now, where have we heard that word before. Rico… Rico…



When she announced the charges on Monday, Willis said Trump and 18 others engaged in a "criminal racketeering enterprise" to overturn Georgia's presidential election result.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump issued a statement from his 2024 presidential campaign team where he accused Willis of being a "rabid partisan" who "strategically stalled" her investigation of the former president.

"GA's radical Democrat District Attorney Fani Willis is a rabid partisan who is campaigning and fundraising on a platform of prosecuting President Trump through these bogus indictments," the statement read.

"Ripping a page from Crooked Joe Biden's playbook, Willis has strategically stalled her investigation to try and maximally interfere with the 2024 presidential race and damage the dominant Trump campaign. All of these corrupt Democrat attempts will fail."