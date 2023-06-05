Lauren Boebert Running Late For Debt Ceiling Vote Video Viewed 12m Times

A video of Representative Lauren Boebert running up the Capitol steps in hopes of voting on the debt limit bill has gone viral on social media.

Last week the House of Representatives voted on a bipartisan bill to raise the debt limit while cutting federal spending in some areas after months of negotiations between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and President Joe Biden.

Boebert did not vote on the bill and the footage shows CNN Associate Producer Morgan Rimmer telling the Colorado representative the vote has already been closed.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks during a news conference with the House Freedom Caucus on the debt limit negotiations at the U.S. Capitol Building on March 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. A video of Lauren Boebert running up the Capitol steps in hopes of voting against the Debt Ceiling Bill has gone viral. Getty

Rimmer shared the video on Twitter after Boebert released a video over the weekend suggesting that she did not vote as a form of protest against the "garbage of a bill." Rimmer's clip has so far been viewed more than 12 million times.

She captioned the footage: "Here is a clip from that night outside the Capitol, showing Rep. Boebert running up the stairs as though she was trying to make the vote, and me telling her that it had closed already. *running up steps* Me: They closed it. Boebert: They closed it? *keeps running*"

The bill was successfully passed in both the House and Senate, despite varying pushback on both sides, and was signed by Biden on Saturday afternoon. The bill passed 314-117 and of the House members who voted no, 71 were Republicans and 46 were Democrats.

Ahead of the vote, Boebert had been vocal about her grievances for it and noted she intended to vote against it.

In a tweet last Saturday she wrote: "Our base didn't volunteer, door knock and fight so hard to get us the majority for this kind of compromise deal with Joe Biden," she wrote in the tweet. "Our voters deserve better than this. We work for them. You can count me as a NO on this deal. We can do better."

Our base didn’t volunteer, door knock and fight so hard to get us the majority for this kind of compromise deal with Joe Biden.



Our voters deserve better than this. We work for them.



You can count me as a NO on this deal. We can do better. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 28, 2023

In her video, Boebert attempted to suggest that she was prevented from "doing her job" so chose not to vote.

A Twitter context annotation has been added to Boebert's video and disputes her claims. The annotation read: "Rep Boebert's 'did not vote' wasn't a protest; she was late and missed the vote."

In the video, Boebert said: "Hey, everyone, I'm back in Colorado, but let's talk about D.C.," Boebert said in the video. "No excuses, I was ticked off they wouldn't let me do my job, so I didn't take the vote.

"Once again, Washington's power machine shoved a multi-trillion-dollar bill down our throats, refused to allow debate or amendments, disregarded everything we fought for in January to actually allow representatives to do their jobs.

Call it a protest — there’s absolutely no way to ever justify adding another $4-6 trillion in debt.



This is more DC self-created garbage that I will always fight against. pic.twitter.com/kzWcN5COwn — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 3, 2023

"Instead they served us up a crap sandwich. Call it a no-show protest but I certainly let everyone one of my colleagues and the country know I was against this garbage of a bill and against bypassing the voice of each Representative.

"Deals cut in the dark are why we are headed towards $36 trillion in debt, and I refuse to be a part of it."

Newsweek has contacted Lauren Boebert via email for comment.