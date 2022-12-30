Lauren Boebert Says Men Are 'Demonized' if They Don't Identify as a Woman

Representative Lauren Boebert is lashing out against what she views as the demonization of men.

The Colorado Republican argued during a Thursday episode of the conservative podcast Frontlines with Drew Hernandez that cisgender men are being vilified.

"I'm standing up because I don't want it to damage the future of women in our country, future generations—and not just women. Men, too," Boebert said.

"Men have been demonized, and it's only OK to be a man now if you identify as a woman—whatever that is, right?" she continued. "And so, there's so much that we have to stand for right now, or we are going to lose our country completely."

The congresswoman's remarks come after the release of a controversial 2022 documentary titled What Is a Woman? Spearheaded by conservative political commentator Matt Walsh, the film purports to poke holes in gender and transgender issues.

On Friday afternoon, the popular left-leaning Twitter account PatriotTakes posted a video of the exchange between Boebert and host Drew Hernandez. The clip gained more than 46,500 views within a few hours.

Lauren Boebert: “Men have been demonized. …it’s only ok to be a man now if you identify as a women.” pic.twitter.com/rvw2URvCoK — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 30, 2022

Boebert was responding to a prompt from Hernandez, who argued that his guest catches flak from the left because she's "America first." He also said that the "Lauren Boeberts" of society are "paving the road for women to go even further and further into the future in America."

However, Boebert's comments on Frontlines quickly attracted blowback from social media users.

Singer-songwriter and record producer Marty James noted via tweet: "I know plenty of men who don't identify as women lmao."

I know plenty of men who don’t identify as women lmao — MARTY JAMES (@MartyJames) December 30, 2022

Actor Jason Selvig retweeted the PatriotTakes video clip, along with the caption: "She's very bad at this."

She’s very bad at this. https://t.co/B0B9tAoKwS — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) December 30, 2022

Boebert has made controversial claims regarding gender and sex before. The Denver Post reported in October that the representative once stated that women are "the lesser vessel" when compared to men.

"We are created equal, we're not the same," Boebert said at the time. "Women are the lesser vessel and we need masculinity in our lives to balance that, that so-called weakness."

She then added: "Just us being more frail and needing that strength in our lives."

However, a spokesperson for Boebert told the Post that the congresswoman had meant to say "weaker both times" instead of "lesser," and that women and men complement one another "in a beautiful way."

In addition to Boebert, Representative Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, appeared on the latest Frontlines episode. The two made headlines last week when they refused to stand or clap during an in-person address by visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Newsweek has reached out to Boebert's office for comment.

