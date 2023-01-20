Lauren Boebert Sends Documents Warning to Biden: 'About to Shine on You'

After landing a spot on the House Oversight Committee, anti-Biden Republican firebrand Lauren Boebert warned the president that he will feel the heat of congressional investigations as the panel will "shine" a light on his policies and activities.

"Let it be known, the Oversight Committee WILL be looking into the Biden Regime's attempts to hide his classified document scandal from the American people," the Colorado congresswoman tweeted on Thursday.

"Sunlight is the best disinfectant, Joe, so let's see if your Aviators can hold up to all we're about to shine on you!" Boebert added.

— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 20, 2023

A similar threat was made a few days earlier by Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who, together with Boebert, Paul Gosar of Arizona, and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, is one of the Republican hardliners and die-hard Trump supporters who has been appointed to the panel.

"Joe Biden, be prepared," Greene wrote in a statement released on January 17. "We are going to uncover every corrupt business dealing, every foreign entanglement, every abuse of power, and every check cut for the Big Guy."

Greene was also placed on the House Committee on Homeland Security.

— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 17, 2023

But while the appointment of some of Biden's most passionate critics to the committee in charge of probing any "waste, fraud, and abuse" could become a headache for the president and his administration, the White House has shown unexpected composure in response to the placements, which it condemned.

"It appears that House Republicans may be setting the stage for divorced-from-reality political stunts, instead of engaging in bipartisan work on behalf of the American people," White House oversight spokesperson Ian Sams said in a statement obtained by Axios this week.

Talking about the direction the committee will be given under the chair, Kentucky Republican congressman James Comer, Sams added: "Chairman Comer once said his goal was to ensure the Committee's work is 'credible,' yet Republicans are handing the keys of oversight to the most extreme MAGA members of the Republican caucus who promote violent rhetoric and dangerous conspiracy theories."

The appointments of Gosar and Greene represent a return for both representatives to committee assignments after the two were stripped of any such roles by the then-Democratic-led House for making violent threats and other incendiary statements.

The four far-right Republicans—Boebert, Gosar, Greene and Perry—supported Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 presidential election being rigged or 'stolen' from him and participated in the spread of dangerous conspiracy theories.