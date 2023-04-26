Lauren Boebert Slams Biden's Plan to Penalize Homebuyers With Good Credit

Lauren Boebert has hit out at proposals by a federal agency, which she said would "actively incentivize people to have lower credit scores."

The House Republican was responding to a scheme announced by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) on April 19. This seeks to "increase pricing support for purchase borrowers limited by income or by wealth."

Under the plan, due to take effect on May 1, borrowers with good credit ratings will be required to pay more for their mortgages. This is to help those with low-credit ratings get on the housing ladder. The concern is partly due to the racial disparities in credit scores. The average white American has a rating of 727 in 2021, versus 667 for Hispanics and 627 for those who are Black, according to the FinMasters finance blog.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks during a news conference with the House Freedom Caucus on the debt limit negotiations at the U.S. Capitol Building on March 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. Boebert has condemned a Federal Housing Finance Agency scheme, which she says will actively reward those with low credit ratings. Anna Moneymaker/GETTY

Borrowers with a credit rating of 680 or higher can expect to pay another $40 per month, if they have taken out a $400,000 mortgage, according to the U.K. newspaper Daily Mail. Under the FHFA scheme, the proportionally biggest increases will be for homeowners who made large down-payments.

The change is expected to affect most mortgage holders, as housing finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are both regulated by the FHFA.

Boebert wrote on Twitter: "The government shouldn't actively incentivize people to have lower credit scores. It's like they're trying to crash the economy on purpose."

Newsweek has contacted the FHFA for comment by email. Earlier this month, the agency sent Newsweek a statement saying that the changes are "minimal." It added that these are aimed at ensuring "government-sponsored enterprises," such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, "fulfil their role in any market condition."

The plan was also condemned by Boebert's fellow House Republican Mike Lawler, who represents New York's 17th congressional district. He told Newsweek: "This new rule unfairly penalizes Americans for having good credit and rewards those who accrue debt and don't pay their bills with cheaper loans.

"The way to expand access to housing isn't to reward bad credit—it's to bring down inflation, reduce property taxes, cut energy costs and invest in critical infrastructure," Lawler added.

Earlier this month, Boebert created a post on Earth Day, which takes place every April 22, to write that "liberals" are using "climate change to divide us."

The Republican tweeted: "On this Earth Day, let's always remember to appreciate this incredible world God has given us. Liberals will try to make this day about climate change to divide us. Let's focus on being appreciative, good stewards of what God has given us instead."

Also in April, Boebert was attacked online after using a picture of fallen U.S. soldier Pat Tillman to criticize Bud Light over its relationship with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

However, Boebert has great influence in the new Republican-led Congress. In January, she was appointed to the powerful House Oversight Committee. This panel ensures the efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability of the federal government and all its agencies.