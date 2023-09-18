Lauren Boebert Would Not Pass White House Job Vetting: Bush-Era Ethics Czar

A former White House ethics czar has claimed Lauren Boebert, the representative for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, would not pass a "vetting process for a White House job" after CCTV footage emerged of Boebert vaping and apparently groping a male companion during a theater performance.

Professor Richard Painter, former ethics lawyer for George W. Bush, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the Colorado congresswoman would fail the process and called her "pathetic," adding to a slew of comments he made about the incident in Denver on September 10.

He wrote: "So, what did [Boebert] say on the forms she signed to buy her guns? What did she say about drug use? She only does vapes? Only in movie theaters?" Painter asked. "Now that [the Justice Department] is running fact checks on gun buyers, we can find out."

Painter then added: "According [to] the 'rule in Hunter [Biden's] case' if she owns a gun (she owns many) [the Justice Department] gets to know what's in that vape. Let's turn it over [Boebert]."

Lauren Boebert arrives at a Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on September 13, 2023. A former White House ethics czar has claimed Boebert would not pass a "vetting process for a White House job." GETTY

Painter also threw his support behind Boebert's Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, saying Frisch doesn't "vape, allow himself to be groped, or grope other people's private parts in front of children in theaters."

In another post Painter said: "Hey [Boebert], even if you weren't a Member of Congress you'd have to be pretty high to let a man paw all over you in a public space. What was in that vape?"

Boebert was escorted out of a performance of Beetlejuice on September 10 after causing disturbance to other patrons.

She initially made light of the incident on X, writing: "It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!"

In CCTV footage published after her comments, Boebert can be seen talking with a male companion, at times touching each other and vaping. The congresswoman can be seen dancing and using her phone to take photos. After being warned by staff about her behavior, she was later escorted from the theater by ushers and was seen giving staff the finger as she left the venue.

When footage of the incident emerged, she issued an apology. In the statement, she said she was going through "a public and difficult divorce" and that she "simply fell short" of her "values."

I'll also add that @laurenboebert never would have passed the vetting process for a White House job. Pathetic.https://t.co/QlPeCQBrOp — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) September 17, 2023

Boebert later told One America: "I was laughing, I was singing, having a fantastic time, was told to kinda settle it down a little bit, which I did, but then, my next slip up was taking a picture. I was a little too eccentric…I'm on the edge of a lot of things."

Newsweek has contacted Professor Richard Painter and Lauren Boebert via email for comment.