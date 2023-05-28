Lauren Boebert Vows to Vote Against Debt Ceiling Deal: 'We Can Do Better'

Rep. Lauren Boebert has vowed to vote against the debt ceiling agreement reached by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

"Our base didn't volunteer, door knock and fight so hard to get us the majority for this kind of compromise deal with Joe Biden," the Colorado Republican wrote on Twitter.

"Our voters deserve better than this. We work for them. You can count me as a NO on this deal. We can do better."

Boebert's tweet came after the Democratic president and Republican speaker on Saturday reached an "agreement in principle" to raise the nation's legal debt ceiling after weeks of tense talks.

Congress must approve the agreement before a projected June 5 government default on U.S. debts and support from both parties will be needed.

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) (L) listens alongside members of the House Freedom Caucus during a news conference on the debt limit at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 22, 2023. Boebert said she will not support the debt ceiling deal. Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

However, the concessions in the deal risk angering both sides.

The Associated Press reported that negotiators agreed to some GOP demands for increased work requirements for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, but stopped short of greater spending cuts overall that Republicans wanted.

"The agreement represents a compromise, which means not everyone gets what they want," Biden said in a statement late on Saturday night.

"That's the responsibility of governing," he said.

The president said the agreement "is good news for the American people, because it prevents what could have been a catastrophic default and would have led to an economic recession, retirement accounts devastated, and millions of jobs lost."

Biden added: "Over the next day, our negotiating teams will finalize legislative text and the agreement will go to the United States House and Senate. I strongly urge both chambers to pass the agreement right away."

In remarks at the Capitol, McCarthy told reporters on Saturday night that "we still have a lot of work to do, but I believe this is an agreement in principle that's worthy of the American people."

He said it has "historic reductions in spending, consequential reforms that will lift people out of poverty into the workforce, reign in government overreach, there are no new taxes. No new government programs."

McCarthy said he would not release details of the agreement until lawmakers had a chance to be briefed. He said the text of the bill would be made available to the public on Sunday, and the House would vote on it on Wednesday.

On Twitter, he called it a "responsible debt limit agreement."

"Republicans are poised to deliver big, consequential change in Washington," he wrote. "Soon, we will vote for a responsible debt limit agreement that stops Democrats' reckless spending, claws back unspent COVID funds, blocks Biden's new tax schemes, & much, much more."