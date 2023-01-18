Lauren Boebert's Advice to 'Be Kind' Thrown Back in Her Face

Representative Lauren Boebert's guidance to "be kind" backfired as social media users accused the Colorado Republican of not practicing what she preaches.

"Be kind. Don't be ugly," read Boebert's tweet Wednesday afternoon.

Several users on Twitter responded to the five-word post by throwing the advice back in Boebert's direction, including David Weissman, a political commentator who describes himself as a "former Trump supporter."

"Can you admit this [is] something that you yourself can work on?" Weissman tweeted.

"I can admit that it's something I need to work on. I think that would be a better approach from you then [sic] pretending to be a saint."

Actor Donnie Keshawarz poked fun at Boebert's advice, replying, "Unkind Pot, meet Ugly Kettle."

Jonathan Goldman, producer and showrunner at FreakMagnet Productions, added in response to Boebert, "Don't try to say the right thing. You don't have the practice."

Be kind. Don’t be ugly. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 18, 2023

Other users pointed to times that Boebert acted "ugly" while serving in office, such as when she heckled President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address in March 2022.

"This you, shouting at the President during the State of the Union?" wrote author Robert Jon Anderson, who posted a photo of Boebert yelling during Biden's address.

"That's kinda ugly," he added.

This you, shouting at the President during the State of the Union? That’s kinda ugly. pic.twitter.com/NdNCFAYzVz — robert jon anderson (@RobAnderson2018) January 18, 2023

Some conservatives stood up for Boebert, including Republican and former Florida congressional candidate Lavern Spicer.

"And the comment showing exactly what ugly looks like," Spicer wrote in response to Boebert's tweet. "God these people are miserable."

John Matland, former New York Republican congressional candidate, also responded in defense of Boebert's tweet, writing, "The left only knows the negative way of living life these days."

"It's their way or it's FULL implosion," he added. "Just watch the reactions to this."

Boebert has been one of the most vocal conservatives in the House since taking office in January 2021, including when the 118th Congress was voting on the next House speaker. She was among the handful of Republicans who blocked Kevin McCarthy from reaching enough votes for election until the 15th round.

While she's made some allies among fellow GOP members, including Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, Boebert recently had a rift with one of her close colleagues, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Although the two congresswomen share support for former President Donald Trump, Greene and Boebert clashed over McCarthy's bid for speaker, and a report from The Daily Beast on Tuesday said the two were embroiled in a screaming match in a congressional bathroom amid the voting.

On a podcast interview last week, Greene said the two lawmakers "haven't really had a conversation" about their disagreement on McCarthy.

Newsweek has reached out to Boebert's office for comment.