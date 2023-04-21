Woman Trying To Get Out of Lavish Bachelorette Party Plans Sparks Debate

A woman who is considering dropping out of a bachelorette party amid mounting costs has sparked a debate around spending.

In a post shared to Mumsnet by HotPotato2, the mom-of-two expressed concern that the budget for the three-day trip abroad had gotten "out of hand" with hundreds shelled out on flights and accommodation already.

With excursions, food and drink likely to push it up even further, she's now thinking of cutting her losses. At the same time, she has been left wondering whether she is just being "anxious" and should try to enjoy the trip rather than worry about money.

Bachelorette parties can be expensive. A survey conducted by Savings.com in 2022 found that guests who traveled by plane for this type of party (bachelor or bachelorette) had spent an average of $2,000. The median amount attendees spent on these events in 2022 was $1,500. The survey also found that more than half took on credit card debt to attend a bachelor or bachelorette party. Therefore, some can often find themselves torn between socializing with close friends and keeping a close eye on their personal finances.

That's certainly been the issue in the case of the woman posting to Mumsnet who, having already spent a substantial sum, is torn over whether or not to go, knowing that she will likely spend even more if she does. "I feel like I now cannot say no as I will lose the money I have already paid and I cannot exactly go and not participate in the activities for a hen do [bachelorette party]," she said.

She said she also feels guilty knowing she has never gone on holiday abroad with her two children but has "completely wasted" hundreds of dollars already on the party.

"I probably could have done a cheap holiday abroad with the kids," the woman wrote.

It's a situation that has left her in two minds. "Is there any way I can get out of it or am I just going to have to suck it up now?" she asked. "Do you think I am over-reacting and probably have a really good time?"

Lisa Mirza Grotts, a leading etiquette expert who posts to Instagram under the handle @GoldenRulesGal, felt the woman only had herself to blame and should have been aware of the financial "commitment" she was making.

"A weekend bachelor party at home is pricy, let alone one abroad," she told Newsweek. "When you're taking the plunge, friends will want to share in your joy, but you should know what you're getting into financially. It's prudent to have a discussion ahead of time about cost so there are no questions later on."

Even so, Grotts felt the woman could still back out if she wanted to. "As long as her portion does not affect everybody else's, hopefully her friends would understand," she said.

Others on social media agreed it was better to pull out now, with one Mumsnet user arguing it was "better than spending maybe triple" once she's out there. Another told her: "Just cancel and tell them the truth that you can't afford it."

Numerous users urged her to push on with the plans though and try to enjoy it. One user said: "If you can afford it and decide you can then stop the guilt and enjoy it. Going away with friends is really life affirming." A second agreed: "Just go and enjoy yourself."

This isn't the first time spending on a bachelorette has been a source of consternation on social media. One bride-to-be drew a furious response after it emerged she had asked her sister-in-law to foot the bill after they enjoyed a lavish dinner during her bachelorette.

Another wedding goer earned praise online after she decided to skip her friend's bachelorette over the rising costs involved. In another viral story, a woman came under fire after choosing to head off to a bachelorette party rather than attend a close friend's 50th birthday party.

