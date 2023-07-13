Lawmakers Warn Tuberville's Blockade on Military Promotions Helps China

The United States remains without a Senate-confirmed Marine Corps commandant for the first time in over 164 years, and it could soon find itself without more than half of its other top-ranking military officers as positions on the Joint Chiefs of Staff are set to open over the next several months, due to the actions of one U.S. Senator, based on one non-military issue: abortion.

Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama has prevented the Senate Armed Services Committee from advancing the nomination for a new Marine Commandant and as many as 265 other military officials up for promotion. He says he will not provide his vote to move forward on the nominees until the Pentagon ends its practice of paying for service members to travel for abortions.

Confirming military nominees up for promotion requires unanimous consent from the Armed Services Committee. And while Senate Leader Charles Schumer could advance nominations with votes on the Senate floor, each nomination would take days to pass due to Congressional procedure.

Senator Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, offered scathing remarks regarding Tuberville's unwavering stance, saying the Alabamian's actions are playing into the hands of China.

"The Marines are in the midst of this very dramatic transformation that's very focused on China, the Indo-Pacific, and this only makes it harder for them to do what we're asking them to do," Kaine, the father of a Marine, told Newsweek. "I don't like everything that the Pentagon is doing. I try to get amendments in that sometimes pass and sometimes don't, but I never take out my disappointment by punishing people who are wearing the uniform of the country."

Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama has blocked senate-confirmed military promotions in protest of the Pentagon's support for abortion-related travel. Here, he speaks with reporters at the U.S. Capitol Building on September 28, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Kaine made his frustrations known during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing to consider the nomination of U.S. Air Force General Charles Q. Brown to become the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. During the hearing, Kaine said the Maine Corps was being "disrespected" and "punished" by Tuberville's actions.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, whose April attempt to advance the nominees on the Senate floor was blocked by Tuberville, asked Brown during the hearing about the impact of his blockade.

"It has an impact on their progression in their career field potentially, because if one doesn't get promoted or move on, then they're blocking a spot for someone else," Brown said, adding that families are also impacted by the hold. "We will lose talent because of those challenges."

Newsweek was unable to speak with Tuberville in person in time for publication. The senator's office referred Newsweek to a speech Tuberville gave on the Senate during which he said news agencies have reported that "these military positions are being fulfilled by acting officials."

Senate Armed Services Committee ranking member, Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi, provided the following comment when asked about the effect his colleague's position has had on U.S. readiness against China.

"I think the generals need to be in place," Wicker said, "and I hope we can resolve this matter."

Democratic Senators Tim Kaine of Virginia and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have been outspoken in their opposition to Tuberville's tactics. Here, they appear in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill January 17, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Military leaders have grown increasingly loud in their concerns over Tuberville's actions. In addition to the issues outlined by Brown, outgoing Marine Commandant General David Berger said during his Monday relinquishment ceremony that "we need the Senate to do their job." Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks told reporters this same week that the absence of confirmed officers has created a "real challenge" in the Indo-Pacific.

Despite these public calls, Senator Mike Rounds, a South Dakota Republican and member of the Armed Services Committee, questioned the extent to which Tuberville's blockade is creating challenges. Rounds said Tuberville told him that the Department of Defense (DOD) has not reached out to the Alabamian regarding the issue since February.

"That to me says they're not as concerned about this as many of us thought they might be," Rounds said. "In the meantime, I have suggested to some upper members of DOD that it would be appropriate to reach out and that I thought a discussion with Senator Tuberville could be a successful first step in resolving the issue."

Rounds said he believes that Tuberville would be "interested in trying to find a solution." Till that happens though, Senators remain emphatic about their concern regarding the blockade. Stressing the points made by military leaders, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democratic member of the committee, said Tuberville's hold is creating "enormous instability" when asked about the blockade's effect on U.S. readiness against China.

Kaine said the act is "irresponsible" and "hurting" the military. While much of his frustration has been directed at Tuberville, he blames the Republican party as a whole, saying it's up to GOP Leader Mitch McConnell and his leadership team to keep the Alabama Senator in line.

"If I was doing this on the Democratic side, the Democratic leader would come to me, and he would not let me out of the office till I stopped it," Kaine told Newsweek. "So, this is not just Senator Tuberville. Senator Tuberville is being enabled by his entire caucus and its leadership to do this. They are punishing people who are wearing the uniform of this country. They are hurting our readiness."