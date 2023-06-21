Laughter As 'Lazy' Dog Who Jumps 6ft Fences Demands Help Getting Onto Bed

Leaping to a height of six feet is no problem for one lovable boxer dog, but his owner captured the unfortunate moment he appeared to get stuck while climbing into bed.

As it's such a tiring life being a boxer, there's no wonder Bruno wanted to squeeze in a quick rest. Although his owner caught his less-than-graceful attempt at clambering into the bed, which she posted on his dedicated TikTok account, @babyarthurandboxerbruno.

Bruno's owner, from the U.K., joked that he was "unable to get on the bed" despite seeing him "jump 6ft fences" in the past. As the "lazy" dog stared at his human to help him out of the predicament, he remained with his front paws resting on the bed and his back legs on the floor.

Since the clip was posted on May 1, it has generated more than 173,000 views and over 11,000 likes on TikTok.

Bruno the boxer dog pictured halfway onto the bed. Bruno could only muster enough strength to get his front paws on the bed before giving up, and groaning at his owner for help. @babyarthurandboxerbruno

While Bruno appears to lack elegance and poise, the American Kennel Club (AKC) insists that boxers are usually very athletic. The AKC notes that they can be smooth and graceful, but they're also known for their silly and playful nature too.

Many of the videos that Bruno's owner shares online are of the excitable dog with his human sibling, Arthur. They are an inseparable duo, which is fitting as one of the key traits that the AKC highlights is how good boxers are with children. Not only are they a great family guardian with a desire to protect, but they also have a goofy side that isn't afraid to come out when it's time to play.

Alongside the hilarious video of Bruno getting stuck halfway on the bed, his owner included the caption: "Here's a hand, lazy!"

Evidently Bruno didn't want to overexert himself that day which is why he groaned and whimpered until he was helped up the rest of the way.

The clip has generated plenty of attention online, with many boxer owners admitting that their mischievous pups do the exact same thing as Bruno.

One comment on the video reads: "I have to remind our boxer his legs work. He highly disagrees."

Another person wrote: "I've come to the conclusion that all boxers are the same."

Similarly, one TikToker commented: "I say mine are waiting for the elevator. They only do it at night."

Bruno's lack of energy has delighted many social media users, as one person also commented: "Boxers are so unintentionally funny."

