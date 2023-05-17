Digital Transformation — using digital technology to create new or modify existing business processes, culture, and customer experiences — is no longer just an option. Rather, it's an essential part of every organization that wants to remain competitive in the Digital Age. To successfully embrace this challenge of change, teams must be led with a steady hand and an open mind.

Yet many of today's organizational leaders find themselves at the bow of a ship with a wide-ranging crew. Generational understandings of the value of technology, how to use it, and why it matters can vary greatly.

Changes that seem massive to a Baby Boomer may feel like a natural extension of existing technology for a Millennial. And Gen Z workers increasingly see the adoption of new technology as an unspoken expectation in the workplace — and are shocked when their superiors from a past generation don't immediately embrace the idea.

Leaders must therefore consider all perspectives when planning for digital transformation and mold the conversation to allow everyone to contribute their thoughts, feelings, and input on how best to move forward. Here are some key ways that you can lead your multigenerational team through digital transformation:

1. Do Your Research

Before navigating a digital transformation across your multigenerational team, take some time to get to know them.

What percentage of your teams or departments exist in which generations?

Which teams seem comfortable with technology — and which are slow to adopt new solutions?

Are there any generational divides that might influence their acceptance or resistance to digital transformation?

Answering these questions will provide valuable insight into how best you can approach the task at hand and give you a firm foundation by which to lead your teams. Plus, you'll better understand your overall goals and what it will take to achieve them.

2. Encourage Open Dialogue Across Generations

You wouldn't simply spring a new technology on your team without obtaining feedback first — so why should you when it comes to digital transformation?

Rather than taking the lead in defining what constitutes success and failure, invite different points of view from all team members. Encourage discussion about the potential benefits and drawbacks of any proposed changes.

Recent studies find that Millenials and Gen Z employees look to their leaders to show transparency and empathy across all aspects of the business. As such, creating a safe space that allows everyone to be heard and respected when discussing digital changes is vital.

3. Consider Your Team's Digital Literacy Levels

Generational gaps in technology knowledge can have real impacts on productivity. For example, those who feel uncomfortable using certain tools and programs can waste time and energy struggling to complete basic tasks.

If your team lacks technical skills, consider providing online training sessions or seminars to ensure everyone is on the same page. This can save valuable time in the long term and help eliminate potential intergenerational communication barriers regarding digital transformation.

Learning Management Suites (LMS) may also be a helpful tool for onboarding new team members — and often offer a wide array of courses that help close existing literacy gaps.

4. Acknowledge the Value of Digital Transformation

It is not enough to simply present digital transformation as a mandate — you must also help your team understand why it's important and how it can benefit them in their day-to-day lives.

Present the changes in terms that are easy for all generations to grasp, such as increased efficiency, better collaboration, and improved customer experience. Provide clear and applicable examples of how digital transformation has benefited other organizations to create a bigger-picture understanding of its potential value.

Taking the time to explain why changes are happening — and what it means for the team's future will help build trust among your multigenerational team members.

5. Lead From the Front — But Hand Over the Reigns

As the leader, showing your team that you are ready and willing to embrace digital transformation is essential.

Demonstrate a willingness to learn new concepts and tools — and encourage others to do the same. Show how change can lead to growth opportunities for everyone involved rather than simply viewing it as inconvenient.

At the same time, it's important to relinquish control and invite others to join the journey. Let your team members know that their ideas and opinions are valued — and encourage them to suggest solutions for improvement. Doing so will create an environment open to change and innovation — no matter what generation someone may come from.

Don't Underestimate Your Organization's Ability To Navigate Change

It's easy to assume that your team will struggle to adapt to digital transformation — especially if it involves a generational disconnect. Yet you may be surprised at just how capable and open your organization is to change. With effective communication, the right tools, and a positive attitude about change, you can help your team adapt to new ways of working more quickly than you think.

Remember that any disruption can be an opportunity for growth — if you look at it in the right way. Leaders who take the time to understand their team's needs and create an environment that encourages dialogue, open-mindedness, and learning will be better equipped to manage digital transformation successfully.

Digital transformation is unavoidable in today's increasingly technological world — however, this doesn't mean it has to be an uphill battle. As a leader, you are responsible for ensuring that all generations are involved in the process and feel heard.

By taking a proactive approach, you can help your team make the transition to digital transformation smoothly — while still building a culture of collaboration and innovation.