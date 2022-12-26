December is one of the best times of the year — but it can also be one of the most stressful.

Much of the world is preoccupied with what comes with celebrating the year's most well-known holidays, after which we all come together to ring in a new year.

As a business communicator, I know firsthand how badly companies want to avoid adding to the stress of the season. Corporate leadership can so easily become stuck on how to craft a message around the holidays that is truly inclusive. And to be frank, many business leaders are more anxious about missing the mark than about marking the moment — and how a misstep will impact both the employees' and the public's view of the company.

Despite the festivities that accompany the holiday season, most business leaders recognize that their employees and customers observe these holidays in different ways, and some do not recognize them at all. But it is a time of reflection and recognition where people come together in a spirit of humanity. Companies should and do play a role in that conversation.

Perhaps the solution to the holiday communication conundrum does not lay in language alone. Instead of becoming so wrapped up in the specific verbiage of holiday statements, business leaders can focus their activities and messaging more broadly. The language is important — and should be inclusive and appropriate — but companies can also communicate by putting emphasis on the values they want to embrace and project to both their employees and to consumers during this season.

How can we accomplish this? Can it be done without compromising the meaning of the season for many? Yes.

Here are three values that I think unite all of us, and that businesses can make part of their communications this holiday season, in real and authentic ways:

1. Before disseminating a message: listen first, then act.

Executives have the power to set their company's message. The younger generation in particular is looking to you and your company to demonstrate shared values in your work. In today's ever-changing economy, potential employees are more willing to turn down job offers that don't align with such values — and the expectations of business to drive societal and environmental change have never been higher.

This is precisely why business leaders can lead by paying close attention to what their employees are talking about and what matters to them. Are there specific causes or current events that are sparking conversation in the office? How about an event or activity that people have expressed interest in? The holiday season is a great time to get involved in service projects or plan a work event that serves a cause people are passionate about. The attention businesses place on taking feedback from their employees can go a long way, and can even transcend the holiday season, becoming ingrained in your workplace culture.

2. Prioritize empathy.

With the holiday season in full swing, life can often pile on an increasing workload for many employees. To reference a popular song, it's the most wonderful — and also overwhelming — time of the year for many people. December can be hard for individuals, and everyone — including business leaders — can benefit from an extra dose of empathy. Companies want to maintain positive, productive attitudes in the workplace, and doing so as people's personal lives become hectic, or more lonesome, is essential.

In research from a neuroscientist and economist, those working in high-trust organizations reported 74% less stress as well as 40% less burnout and 13% fewer sick days. I would urge business leaders to consider that leading is not only about getting things done and running a project, it is also about taking care of your employees. When your employees are supported, their productivity increases — and business is better overall.

One way to do this is to express gratitude to your employees, beyond the yearly holiday party or annual cookie swap (although a delicious idea). Give employees the opportunity to think about the work they do each day and emphasize the accomplishments they have achieved over the last year, all while giving them the space to balance what life throws at them each day.

3. Embrace a season of giving.

One survey shows that "employees whose employer has taken a strong stance on current societal and cultural issues are twice as likely to report high job satisfaction." As business leaders, we have the ability to bring attention to causes that are not always represented. There is a distinct corporate responsibility to not only give to these causes but also to educate our employees and customer bases about how they can make a difference themselves.

Companies can spearhead giving campaigns all year round, but there is great momentum of generosity that happens around the holiday season. This will trickle down to your employees and your audience, and show your organization's commitment to your community.

Not only is corporate giving beneficial for employee morale and job satisfaction, it can be good for business: articles and research going back years show the potential benefits of putting a focus on giving back. A 2013 study from the UK showed 82% of consumers surveyed prefer companies that support and donate to charities. As corporate leaders, we have the power to make substantial changes in people's lives and our communities — we just need to take the first step.

There are a million ways to celebrate the month of December and beyond. You have the power and the opportunity to play a large role in how these celebrations are shaped.

I challenge you all to lead with the values you want for your business, and to prioritize listening, empathy and giving — both this holiday season and beyond.