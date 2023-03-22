LeBron James' Chances of Returning This Season Assessed by Doctor

LeBron James is holding out hopes that he will return to the Los Angeles Lakers before the end of the NBA season, but a sports injury doctor has warned that this would be at the risk of not being fully fit.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham has shared his belief that there is a chance that James will recover from the foot tendon injury that has kept him out of the past 10 games.

The team has gone 5-5 since James was injured and his return could be the boost they need for a late playoff surge but Ham has said that the most concrete view on James' return is that it's vague.

Speaking about the the return of his talisman, all Ham could say is that it would be "at some point" but he is expecting that it would be before the season is out.

Dr. Evan Jeffries, doctor of physical therapy and a sports injury analyst, has told Newsweek that there is every chance James could return but he won't be 100 per cent fit as the timeline for this kind of injury to heal is longer than the time left until the end of the season.

Jeffries said: "All signs are looking like LeBron will make a return this season. Especially after it seems he might have gotten some treatment in Germany to speed up the healing process.

"He still hasn't been shown running or jumping on the court so I wouldn't expect him to return immediately but I do think the last couple of games of the season is realistic."

While this is good news for Lakers fans that the return of James could happen, it might be too late for the team to get to the playoffs and there is the huge caveat that the NBA star would not be fully fit.

Jeffries added: "I don't think he will be 100% because of the timeline to truly heal a tendon injury is much longer than three to four weeks if he had a partial tear or more severe tear which we still don't know exactly which tendon was affected."

During the February 26 game, when the injury occurred, James continued to play initially after he was seen mouthing to the Lakers bench: "I heard a pop."

James encouraged Lakers' fans days later as he took to Instagram to post a cryptic picture, seemingly acknowledging his injury and subsequent recovery.

He posted a drawing of himself in a tank, wearing his Lakers jersey, and captioned the shot with crown and sandtimer emoji.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the NBA? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.