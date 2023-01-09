LeBron James Clarifies Comments Made About Los Angeles Lakers' Future

LeBron James has gone on the offensive after it was reported that he was having doubts about continuing his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Comments by the 38-year-old NBA legend after the Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings on Saturday for their fifth straight victory seem to have overshadowed the winning streak.

With the February 9 trade deadline on the horizon, James seemingly called out Lakers general manager/VP of Operations Rob Pelinka and the front office on their ambitions to make changes to the roster and have a shot at making the Lakers into contenders. The Lakers are 19-21 and in 11th place in the Western Conference.

"I'm doing what's best for my guys in the locker room," James told The Athletic. "That's all I can worry about. I'll let y'all know what...should be happening. I don't need to talk."

James since has clarified what he meant by that statement and said that he isn't running out of patience with the Lakers as it seemed to be suggested by The Athletic.

The NBA star wrote on Twitter, quoting the story in question: "Hey Sam [Amick] actually my patience isn't waning. You make it sound like I'm frustrated when I'm really not.

"I told you over and over, my job is focused on the guys in the locker room, my job isn't the roster. That's the reality of that conversation. And I said what I said with the upmost respect and calmness cause that's the mood I'm in! Your welcome! 5 game winning streak."

James previously told Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group that he didn't want to spend his remaining years in the league playing for losing teams and hoped to have at least one more shot at a championship.

Until recent games, the Lakers had been decidedly lukewarm this season, so there had been speculation that he would have one last move before retiring.

Former Lakers star Lamar Odom called for James to be traded so they could build a new team and compete again.

"If you trade LeBron, then you know you're doing more than rebuilding," Odom said. "I mean, if you did, you're probably going to put yourself right back into contention. You can get half a team, you're going to get half a team."

The Lakers can trade their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks if needed, and that might be enough to secure the talent to make them contenders in the West.

Pelinka said before the season that it was his responsibility to build the best team he can around James to give them a shot at competing for another championship.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the NBA? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.