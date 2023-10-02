LeBron James Gives Update on Bronny James Health Status

LeBron James offered an optimistic update on his son Bronny James during the Los Angeles Lakers media day events on Monday.

A little over two months after Bronny experienced cardiac arrest during a workout with the University of Southern California basketball team, LeBron told reporters his son intends to play for the Trojans this season.

"Bronny is doing extremely well," James told reporters during Monday's media session. "He has begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates and USC."

Bronny James #6 looks on during the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game on March 28, 2023, in Houston, Texas. LeBron James, Bronny's father, on Monday shared a positive health update on his son, who experienced cardiac arrest a little over two months ago. Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Representatives from the James family released a statement about a month after Bronny's cardiac arrest, saying that the doctors believed the cause was a congenital heart defect.

A Lebron James family spokesperson says the cause of Bronny James’ cardiac arrest is “an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated.” pic.twitter.com/rs0uZEwdr5 — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) August 25, 2023

"It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated," the statement said. "We are very confident in Bronny's full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family's request for privacy."

Bronny was a five-star recruit in the 2023 class, and several draft boards have him as a possible first-rounder in the 2024 draft. LeBron seemed hopeful that Bronny could return to competing at a high level after the severe health scare.

"It's definitely a whirlwind and a lot of emotions for our family this summer," James said. "But the best thing we have is each other. And we stuck behind each other and gave Bronny strength throughout the whole process, and we're happy to see where he is today, and we look forward to seeing what his future still has in store for him."

LeBron is entering his 21st year in the NBA and his sixth with the Lakers. He told reporters that he's dedicating his play this season to honor his son.

"No matter what's going on in your life, the only thing that matters is your family," LeBron told reporters. "So to see what (Bronny) had to go through or what he's been through over the last few months, it's been a lot. I can only imagine how it's been for him because it's been a lot for me; it's been a lot for our family."

"But the man above has given us a lot of strength and has given Bronny the strength to bounce back. And if he was to walk through the door right now, you wouldn't even know that he had what he had because of how well he's moving, how vibrant he is. It's just a beautiful thing to be able to have him where he is today."