Fact Check: Has LeBron James Been Suspended From the Lakers for Speeding?

LeBron James is at the center of another speeding drama with rumors swirling on social media that the Los Angeles Lakers have suspended their record-breaking star.

The NBA legend, who holds the overall points record in pro basketball, is the subject of a video that has gone viral on social media.

James has previous for speeding on the highway; he was convicted in 2008 of the offense. Now it has been claimed that he has fallen foul of the management at the Lakers due to a video of him speeding.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives around Patrick Williams #44 of the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on March 26, 2023 Getty Images

The Claim

A Twitter account for Buttcrack Sports has posted a video of James in a sports car on the highway, to its 60,000 followers, and the clip has gone viral with their post alone hitting more than 4.4 million views.

Captioning the video, the sports account claimed: "BREAKING LeBron James has been suspended by the Lakers for the rest of the regular season.

"He was seen speeding at 130mph in this viral video."

BREAKING: LeBron James has been suspended by the Lakers for the rest of the regular season.



He was seen speeding at 130 mph in this viral video. pic.twitter.com/hwp9x2RNSZ — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) March 28, 2023

James, who is wearing a black face mask in the clip, is seen pulling alongside a car from which the passengers were videoing him.

He then gestures playfully to those in the car beside him before hitting the throttle of his Porsche 918 Spyder and pulling away from them in the traffic.

The Facts

The account posting the clip has stated in its bio that it is a satire/parody site.

The video is also not new. It was originally posted on Instagram in 2020 and was then widely shared on social media after Sports Center posted it on Twitter.

The clip was watched more than 1.1 million times when it was first posted and has surpassed that this time around.

The timing of the original clip also explains why James was wearing a face mask, as this was amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sports car he is driving has a top speed of 214 m.p.h. so it is feasible that the NBA star could hit 130 m.p.h., some 84 m.p.h. below what it could produce.

However, there is no evidence in the video that he was speeding beyond the legal limit.

They randomly saw LeBron driving on the highway 😂



(via e30alex99/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/48s9CZSQSV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 7, 2020

There is also no corroboration of the claim that James is suspended by the Lakers.

James has been convicted previously of speeding.

He was caught driving 101 m.p.h. on Interstate 71 south of Cleveland, at about 3 a.m. on December 30, 2007—his 23rd birthday.

CBC Sports reported in January 2008 that James pleaded no contest to a speeding charge and was found guilty in a Medina, Ohio, courthouse with magistrate Charles Lawrie ordering him to pay $259 in fines and court costs.

Newsweek has contacted the Lakers publicity director, Alison Bogli, via Twitter for clarification about the rumored suspension. Newsweek has also reached out Buttcrack Sports via Twitter for comment about the video.

The Ruling

False.

The clip of James in a sports car on the highway is not a new video. It dates from 2020.

The clip, along with the claim that he was suspended for speeding, was posted by a satirical sports site.

There is no indication that the Lakers star has been suspended by his team.

