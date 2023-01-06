LeBron James Mocked for Saying He Listens to Beethoven Before Games

LeBron James has been mocked on social media after he revealed that part of his pregame routine involves listening to classical music, with Beethoven a go-to composer.

The 38-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star was speaking on The Shop, which is on the Uninterrupted YouTube channel, about how he prepares for a game and he said that as well as rap, he likes to bring some calm to his day by breaking out some Beethoven on his headphones.

Not everyone is convinced about the claim, though, and James has been the subject of mocking on Twitter as NBA fans shared their feelings about it.

The revelation came as James detailed his routine, saying: "You just know certain artists, certain sounds, certain quality, for all of us. If it's a big meeting or we about to do a show, you know exactly what song or a couple of tracks that you can put on."

James was then asked: "Can you ever listen to jazz or something going to the game? You do that?"

He said that his time at an arena before a game goes up and down as he looks to ride his excitement before calming himself down and chilling for a while, and then pumping himself up again before hitting the court hard.

"No, not before I run out, but I'm super excited when I get to the arena," James said. "This is way before the game. I get to the arena, man, probably five hours before the game start."

He was then asked: "And you're still nervous. You're too hype?"

"Yeah. when I get there, I go right to the weight room, so then I listen to all hip-hop in the weight room," he said. "Like DMX, crazy. Like, I've been on some DMX...lately in the weight room. And then when I leave the weight room, I got to calm down. And that's when I'm listening to old-school jazz or I listen to a lot of Beethoven...too.

"Yeah, I like classical music, too. I listen to a lot of classical music when I'm trying to [intimates calming down] and then probably about 45 minutes, hour before the game start, that's when I start ramping back up."

During 2022, many people took to social media to suggest that James has a habit of making up stories and there were many who suggested that his Beethoven fascination was another example.

One person replying to a clip of James sharing his affinity for classical music on Twitter, wrote: "Why is he lying for no reason?"

Another added: "Why does bro keep lying about meaningless stuff lmao."

A third joked that James would try to move his listening to another level: "LeBron would prolly try to lipsync The Fifth Symphony."

One person thought that James might be getting confused with a 1992 film about a St. Bernard dog, tweeting: "Wow Beethoven now, he may be thinking of the movie?"

There were some, though, who thought that this might be the reason that James has become an NBA legend: "Imagine if this was the true secret to his 40 point games."

