LeBron James' Tribute to Jim Brown Goes Viral After NFL Legend's Death

An emotional tribute made by LeBron James to Jim Brown in 2015 has gone viral on social media following the Cleveland Brown legend's death on Thursday.

The 87-year-old NFL star turned actor passed away overnight on Thursday at his Los Angeles home.

Brown, affectionately nicknamed 'The Greatest' for decades after his retirement, was also active on social issues, campaigning for civil rights and against gang violence in Cleveland and Los Angeles.

James, who spent 11 years playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, posted a tribute to Brown on Instagram following his passing.

The Los Angeles Lakers player said: "We lost a hero today. Rest in Paradise to the legend Jim Brown. I hope every Black athlete takes the time to educate themselves about this incredible man and what he did to change all of our lives. We all stand on your shoulders Jim Brown."

NBA player LeBron James (L) and former NFL player Jim Brown attend the 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. James paid an emotional tribute to Brown on Instagram following his death on Thursday. Kevin Mazur/GETTY

He added: "I am so grateful that I was able to call you my friend. I hope I can continue to honor your legacy with my words and actions."

James accompanied the post with video and photographs of the pair together, and iconic images from Brown's life, including his attendance at the so-called 'Cleveland Summit' in support of Muhammad Ali after he had refused to enter the Vietnam War draft.

The video James included was from 2015, when he bowed before Brown from the court before Game 3 of the NBA finals whilst playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A clip of this moment was also posted on Twitter by the MLFootball Twitter account, to its more than 67,000 followers, receiving over 800,000 views.

The account added: "Jim Brown was so highly thought of that LeBron James bowed towards Mr. Brown before game 3 of the NBA Finals.

"Not only Jim Brown was a Pro Football Hall of Famer, but he was also a civil rights advocate who stood up for social justice."

Brown retired from the NFL aged 29, and went on to enjoy an acting career, appearing in movies such as '100 Rifles' and 'El Condor.' However, the former football star was a sometimes controversial figure and was arrested a number of times over alleged assaults, primarily against women.

During the Donald Trump presidency in 2018, Brown attracted controversy after saying he was "pulling for the president," although he admitted this position would "make me very unpopular in the Black community."

In a statement released following Brown's death, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell commented: "We extend our condolences to Monique and their family. Jim Brown was a gifted athlete — one of the most dominant players to ever step on a field — but also a cultural figure who helped promote change."

In reaction to Brown's passing the official NFL Twitter account posted a one-minute video showing highlights of his playing career, which has been viewed more than one million times.

Cleveland Brown's Twitter account changed its profile picture to the number 32, the number used by Brown, along with a football helmet in tribute.

Brown's widow, Monique, described her husband as "a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather," adding: "Our hearts are broken."

A number of other NFL legends posted their own tributes on social media.

Barry Saunders, a former Detroit Lions running back, posted: "You can't underestimate the impact #JimBrown had on the @NFL.

"He will be greatly missed. Additionally, his generosity and friendship with my family is a gift that we will always treasure."

Dallas Cowboys legend Emmett Smith added: "My heart aches at this very moment after hearing of the passing of Jim Brown.

"He is and was a true legend in sports and in the community using his platform to help others."

Former president Barack Obama also delivered an emotional tribute, commenting: "I was too young to remember Jim Brown's playing days, but I knew his legacy. One of the greatest football players ever, he was also an actor and activist – speaking out on civil rights, and pushing other Black athletes to do the same. Our thoughts are with Jim's wife Monique, his children, and everyone who knew and admired him."