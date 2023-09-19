Ex-Trump Aide is 'Killer Witness' For Jack Smith: Legal Analyst

The testimony of Donald Trump's former top aide, Molly Michael, is said to strengthen Special Counsel Jack Smith's argument against the former president in the classified documents case, as she is now being called a "killer witness."

In an interview with MSNBC on Tuesday, former federal prosecutor and legal analyst Harry Litman discussed the case in regards to Michael's role in Trump's case as she was the one who exposed Trump for writing "to-do" lists on the back of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago as well as knowledge there were more boxes after Trump received a subpoena from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to turn over classified documents believed to be at Mar-a-Lago while he and his team returned only some documents.

However, after an FBI raid at the Florida resort last summer found hundreds more documents still kept at Mar-a-Lago, the possible implications of Michael's testimony continues to be at the forefront of the case.

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at the Pray Vote Stand Summit at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on September 15, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Trump's former top aide is now being called a "killer witness" in the classified documents case. Getty Images

Shortly before his discussion with MSNBC, Litman posted to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to address how significant Michael's testimony will be for the case against Trump.

"Revelations of new evidence from former Trump aide Molly Michael (aka "Trump Employee 2" in MAL indictment) that is smoking hot. It pretty much by itself proves the obstruction charge. Looking forward to discussing on @JansingReports at 1:20 PM ET," Litman wrote.

As noted by Litman, one main contributing factor to the strength of Michael's testimony is how loyal she was to Trump and has now cooperated with authorities since the investigations began.

"She's going to be a killer witness here. No deal, no ax to grind. In fact, was loyal to Trump. Goes to Mar-a-Lago with him after, and then finally leaves when she knows he's basically breaking the law and obstructing justice. She gives absolute killer evidence about his trying to keep more than the boxes he had given up already to the FBI, and that's why the search ensued. Very, very powerful witness she's going to be," Litman said in an MSNBC interview.

Litman explains that one of the problems Trump is facing is that so many of the witnesses who were "loyal" to him now don't have the money to defend themselves.

"For example, Jenna Elis, saying why is he not paying our fees? That's exactly the kind of posture that is dangerous for Trump because if you are in financially dire straits, that is one real reason you would go to the prosecution and try to cooperate.