Alvin Bragg Keeps Piling up 'Victories' Against Trump: Legal Analysts

Following a brief letter made on September 1 by Judge Juan Merchan, the presiding judge over Donald Trump's hush-money case, that signaled a delay in the trial's March start date, legal analysts for MSNBC said the delay is not only a win for democracy but for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the delay is a win for democracy and for Bragg himself.

In an MSNBC opinion piece written by Norman Eisen, former impeachment counsel to the House Judiciary Committee, Andrew Weissmann, MSNBC legal analyst and Joshua Kolb, former law clerk on the Senate Judiciary Committee, the legal analysts noted Bragg's efforts on his handling of the Trump investigations, saying, it's "the latest in a series of overlooked victories for the district attorney."

"This is only the latest in a series of shrewd and successful moves by Bragg that have largely gone unnoticed by the media and the public," the MSNBC article stated.

The delay is said to make room in the schedule for the vital federal election interference trial now set to commence in March in Washington, D.C.

In addition, before the rescheduling, Bragg had also publicly signaled that he was willing to give up his pre-existing March trial date in the 2016 hush-money case if that was "what justice requires", a move in which was praised for strategicness.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks during a press conference following the arraignment of former U.S. President Donald Trump April 4, 2023, in New York City. Legal analysts praise Bragg's handling of Trump case. Getty Images

This comes after the ongoing criticism from many that Bragg took too long to bring charges against Trump, specifically by former federal prosecutor Matt Pomerantz, who was hired as a special assistant district attorney in December 2020 to work on the Trump case.

Pomerantz stated in his book, People vs. Donald Trump, that Bragg should have filed charges against the former president in 2022 as Pomerantz wanted to charge Trump with falsifying business records and other crimes related to the Stormy Daniels hush money payments.

"He [Bragg] failed to recognize that the case had to be brought to vindicate the rule of law, and to demonstrate to the public that no one can hold himself above the law," wrote Pomerantz in his book.

However, the MSNBC legal analysts stated that "it would not have made any sense for a career federal and state prosecutor like Bragg to bring a weak case."

Not only did Bragg eventually announce the charges against Trump in 2023, but, according to MSNBC legal analysts, is continuing to be strategic by focusing on the false business records of secret payments to Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 election—and the alleged subsequent cover-up.

"This decision sidestepped the complexities and defenses that might arise in connection with other business fraud allegations. In our view, with over a half-century of collective experience as criminal law practitioners, the resulting 34-count indictment makes a simple and strong case," the MSNBC article stated.

Despite Bragg's facing more criticism after the charges were filed, as some called the case weak and that it could lose on the grounds of federal preemption, Bragg's case remains strong as it paves the way for election interference cases and enforcing the integrity of our elections, according to MSNBC legal analysts.

"Not many would show such gravitas. But throughout, Bragg has demonstrated true statesmanship—staying the course, continuing the investigation, pushing forward in spite of external (and some internal) sniping and, ultimately, stepping aside temporarily. He has transcended parochialism and politics, focusing only on the public good," the MSNBC article states.