Legal Analysts Slam Trump's Comments on Judge Chutkan: 'Trouble'

Legal analysts slammed former President Donald Trump's Truth Social posts on Sunday about U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan calling it trouble, adding that he's "begging for the judge" to slam him down.

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) issued its latest indictment against Trump, charging him with four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights. The indictment came after months of speculation over whether he would be indicted over the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, which saw a mob of his supporters, allegedly motivated by his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud, violently protest at the U.S. Capitol building in a failed effort to block President Joe Biden's Electoral College certification.

During an arraignment hearing in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, the former president pleaded not guilty to the four felony charges. Approximately 24 hours later, Trump posted to Truth Social, his social media platform: "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!"

On Saturday, Chutkan who serves on the bench of D.C.'s federal trial court and was appointed by then-President Barack Obama in 2014 issued a new deadline for Trump to respond to special counsel Jack Smith's request for a protective order as the DOJ seeks to safeguard evidence and rein in Trump's public comments about the case. Trump's lawyers then followed up by asking for an extension to file a response to the motion for the protective order from Monday, August 7 to August 10 "to ensure counsel has adequate time to prepare a fulsome response."

However, Chutkan ultimately rejected the request on Saturday evening and confirmed Trump's team needed to abide by the 5 p.m. deadline on Monday.

On Sunday morning, Trump took aim at Chutkan in a Truth Social post and wrote: "THERE IS NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL WITH THE JUDGE 'ASSIGNED' TO THE RIDICULOUS FREEDOM OF SPEECH/FAIR ELECTIONS CASE. EVERYBODY KNOWS THIS, AND SO DOES SHE! WE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ASKING FOR RECUSAL OF THIS JUDGE ON VERY POWERFUL GROUNDS, AND LIKEWISE FOR VENUE CHANGE, OUT IF [sic] D.C."

Meanwhile, political analyst Craig Agranoff told Newsweek on Sunday that the former president's Truth Social "posts could persuade some of his supporters to jump ship."

"His supporters are a diverse group, and some of them may be more willing to overlook his behavior than others. However, Trump's attacks on Judge Chutkan could be a bridge too far for some of his supporters," he added.

"His [Trump] third indictment could make his political colleagues drop public support. Trump is a polarizing figure, and his political colleagues have been reluctant to criticize him in the past. However, Trump's third indictment is a serious matter, and it could lead some of his political colleagues to distance themselves from him," Agranoff said.

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, attorney Mark Zaid wrote on Sunday, "Makes perfect sense Trump's lawyers would move to change venue. Legit legal move. Jack Ruby asked for same after he killed Oswald in Dallas. But personally attacking Judge like this is trouble. His lawyers will need to think long & hard abt firing this salvo. No turning back."

Attorney Bradley P. Moss also reacted to Trump's comments on X and wrote, "Keep talking. You're begging for the judge to slam you down."

Lawyer George Conway posted to X on Sunday and wrote, "If I were Judge Chutkan, I'd start seriously thinking about ordering a competency exam for the defendant at this point." Conway is a founding member of the Lincoln Project, a conservative super PAC that was set up to campaign against Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Still, polling indicates Trump is, by some margin, the most popular candidate with Republican voters to be the party's 2024 presidential nominee, meaning his legal battles could have a significant impact on who occupies the White House from January 2025 onwards.

