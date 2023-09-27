Trump's Words May Come Back to Haunt Him, Legal Analysts Warn

Former President Donald Trump's own words could be used against him as the former president slammed Judge Arthur Engoron repeatedly on social media after his ruling that found Trump liable for fraud.

Engoron wrote in a decision Tuesday that Trump and his sons, alongside The Trump Organization and several other business entities associated with the former president, committed fraud by repeatedly inflating the value of many of Trump's real estate assets. Engoron's ruling partially granted New York Attorney General Letitia James' motion for a summary judgment in her $250 million lawsuit against Trump and his business.

In direct response to the ruling, Trump posted to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday saying, "This political hack judge, who values, Mar-a-Lago, the most spectacular parcel of real estate in Palm Beach, and perhaps all of Florida, at $18 million in order to reduce valuations on my financial statements, which are, in fact, lower than my actual net worth, must be stopped."

Addressing Trump's response, former federal prosecutor Andrew Wiessmann seemingly warns that Trump's words may come back to haunt him in the form of legal responsibility.

In a post on X, formally Twitter, Wiessmann said, "I fear it is just a matter of time before the worst comes to pass: and Trump's enablers as well as Trump will bear moral if not legal responsibility."

I fear it is just a matter of time before the worst comes to pass: and Trump's enablers as well as Trump will bear moral if not legal responsibility. https://t.co/CbaUMkYfWA — Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)🌻 (@AWeissmann_) September 27, 2023

Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance also commented on Trump's remarks, even highlighting certain words Trump used, saying, "If a defendant in one of my cases had done this, I don't believe he'd just get a pass from the courts. & certainly not from the prosecutor. Trump has a pattern of disregard for the danger he places the community in."

Newsweek has reached out to legal analysts via email for additional comment.

Meanwhile, the ruling has since sparked outrage from the Trump family and other Republicans who are in support of the former president and have accused Engoron of launching a "radical attack" that was politically motivated.

However, this is not the first time others have warned that the former President's words could come back to haunt him. Ex-Assistant U.S. Attorney Gene Rossi previously warned the same notion after Trump told NBC News' Kristen Welker that he ignored the advice of some of his administration's lawyers, who advised him not to push election fraud cases because he "didn't respect them as lawyers," during an interview on Meet the Press.

In addition to the recent ruling, Trump continues to face legal troubles as both state and federal investigations into his business and political affairs have led to Trump being indicted in four cases in four months.