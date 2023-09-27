News

Trump's Words May Come Back to Haunt Him, Legal Analysts Warn

By
News Donald Trump Arthur Engoron Mar-a-lago Fraud

Former President Donald Trump's own words could be used against him as the former president slammed Judge Arthur Engoron repeatedly on social media after his ruling that found Trump liable for fraud.

Engoron wrote in a decision Tuesday that Trump and his sons, alongside The Trump Organization and several other business entities associated with the former president, committed fraud by repeatedly inflating the value of many of Trump's real estate assets. Engoron's ruling partially granted New York Attorney General Letitia James' motion for a summary judgment in her $250 million lawsuit against Trump and his business.

In direct response to the ruling, Trump posted to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday saying, "This political hack judge, who values, Mar-a-Lago, the most spectacular parcel of real estate in Palm Beach, and perhaps all of Florida, at $18 million in order to reduce valuations on my financial statements, which are, in fact, lower than my actual net worth, must be stopped."

Addressing Trump's response, former federal prosecutor Andrew Wiessmann seemingly warns that Trump's words may come back to haunt him in the form of legal responsibility.

In a post on X, formally Twitter, Wiessmann said, "I fear it is just a matter of time before the worst comes to pass: and Trump's enablers as well as Trump will bear moral if not legal responsibility."

Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance also commented on Trump's remarks, even highlighting certain words Trump used, saying, "If a defendant in one of my cases had done this, I don't believe he'd just get a pass from the courts. & certainly not from the prosecutor. Trump has a pattern of disregard for the danger he places the community in."

Newsweek has reached out to legal analysts via email for additional comment.

Meanwhile, the ruling has since sparked outrage from the Trump family and other Republicans who are in support of the former president and have accused Engoron of launching a "radical attack" that was politically motivated.

However, this is not the first time others have warned that the former President's words could come back to haunt him. Ex-Assistant U.S. Attorney Gene Rossi previously warned the same notion after Trump told NBC News' Kristen Welker that he ignored the advice of some of his administration's lawyers, who advised him not to push election fraud cases because he "didn't respect them as lawyers," during an interview on Meet the Press.

In addition to the recent ruling, Trump continues to face legal troubles as both state and federal investigations into his business and political affairs have led to Trump being indicted in four cases in four months.

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd during a campaign rally on September 25, 2023, in Summerville, South Carolina. Legal analysts warn former President Donald Trump's own words could be used against him as Trump slammed the judge on social media. Getty Images
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC