Is Sports Betting Legal In Kentucky? Updates for Sept 2023 Launch

The potential launch of FanDuel Kentucky would be exciting for sports bettors in the state. FanDuel's app is widely-considered to be of the best in the business

As for current promos in other states, FanDuel has two on the table. One offer is a $1,000 no-sweat first bet, which will either pay out a cash profit with a win or a refund in bonus bets with a loss. This promo is available in most states where the FanDuel Sportsbook app is accessible. The other new user promo is a bet $5, get $150 bonus offer that will convey the bonus win or lose.

Caesars Kentucky Sportsbook

Another potential sportsbook that could go live in the Bluegrass State is Caesars Kentucky. Caesars has an extensive offering of pre-game, futures and live in-game markets, as well as odds boosts and in-app promos.

The current new user offer in other states is so huge it's been billed "The Full Caesar". This includes a $1,250 first bet on Caesars, as well as a bundle of benefits for the Caesars Rewards program. This includes Reward Credits that can be redeemed for hotel stays, dining and entertainment experiences.

BetMGM Kentucky Sportsbook

BetMGM Kentucky would become one of the top online sportsbooks if it launches on September 28, 2023. With a full array of in-app promos, odds boosts and more, BetMGM has become a go-to for sports bettors in quite a few states. In some recent state launches, BetMGM has offered a pre-registration bonus, though it hasn't been confirmed whether or not that will be the case in Kentucky.

The BetMGM offer for new users in other states is a $1,000 first bet. This will back a player's first cash bet with up to $1,000 in bonus bets that will convey if the player's first bet loses. Unlike similar offers from other companies, the bonus bet refund would convey as five bonus bets that could be used on multiple games.

Bet365 Kentucky Sportsbook

One sportsbook that could attempt to continue its recent expansion is bet365. If bet365 Kentucky were to launch, it could potentially bring the biggest guaranteed bonus in the industry.

ESPN Bet Kentucky

The final potential sportsbook that could look to launch prior to the end of 2023 is ESPN Bet Kentucky. Penn National's prior deal with Barstool Sports saw the launch of Barstool Sportsbook in a number of states. However, Penn recently completed a transaction that essentially gave Barstool back to Dave Portnoy. In a corresponding move, Penn National completed a 10-year, $1.5 billion deal to rebrand as ESPN Bet.

Kentucky Sports Teams

Kentucky sports bettors will have the chance to wager on professional and collegiate teams alike. Even more noteworthy is the fact that betting on in-state college teams will be available, which has not been the case in every other state with legal online sports betting. Here are some of the in-state teams players could have the chance to wager on this fall:

Bellarmine Knights (Atlantic Sun)

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (Atlantic Sun)

Kentucky Wildcats (SEC)

Louisville Cardinals (ACC)

Morehead State Eagles (Ohio Valley)

Murray State Racers (Missouri Valley)

Northern Kentucky Norse (Horizon League)

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (C-USA)

Kentucky Sports Betting Details

Licenses for Horse Racing Tracks

The state's nine licensed horse racing tracks will be able to apply for an operator license to offer online and brick-and-mortar sports betting. Each track will be able to partner with up to three licensed service providers, such as FanDuel Kentucky, to offer sports betting.

Announced Partnerships

Caesars announced agreements with Keeneland and Red Mile Gaming and Racing in Lexington to grant Caesars Sportsbook market access for online sports betting. The agreement also includes plans to open the first brick-and-mortar retail sportsbook location in central Kentucky.

FanDuel recently confirmed a partnership with Churchill Downs to offer sports betting. It's only the second confirmed partnership between a track and sports betting operator, but that's likely to change soon as we march towards the September launch.

Eligibility Requirements

The legal sports betting age Kentucky bettors must be per the legislation passed is 18, one of the lowest age requirements in the country. Only New Hampshire, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, D.C., and Wyoming has also set their sports betting age requirements at 18.

FAQ

Is Sports Betting Legal In Kentucky Now?

Technically, sports betting was signed into law in March, though bettors cannot wager on sports games until September.

When Did Sports Betting Become Legal In Kentucky?

After almost a two-year wait, retail and online sports betting was legalized in the commonwealth in 2023.

When Is Online Sports Betting Legal In Kentucky?

The expectation is that retail sports betting will be available starting on September 7, 2023. Online sports betting should follow a few weeks later with launch slated for September 28, 2023.

What Sports Betting Is Legal In Kentucky?

Residents of the commonwealth will be able to bet on all professional sports, the Olympics, eSports, college events and amateur events.

Will Betting On College Teams Be Available In Kentucky?

Unlike Massachusetts, New York, and New Jersey, Kentucky sports bettors will be able to place wagers on in-state colleges.

