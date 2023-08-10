Sports

Is Sports Betting Legal In Kentucky? Updates for Sept 2023 Launch

By
legal sports betting Kentucky
In this guide you'll learn if sports betting is legal in Kentucky, potential sportsbook bonuses and details for the September 2023 launch. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Sports betting NFL MLB NBA

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Kentucky legal sports betting is on its way after state politicians finally legalized sports betting legislation in the commonwealth earlier this year. Residents of the Bluegrass State can expect to legally partake in Kentucky online sports betting on Thursday, Sept. 28, just in time for Week 4 of the NFL regular season.

$150 BONUS BETS

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

$1,000 NO-SWEAT BET

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK (All Other Live States)

$150 BONUS BETS

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK (AZ, CO, IL, TN)

$1,250 BET ON CAESARS

CAESARS SPORTSBOOK

$1,000 FIRST-BET OFFER

BETMGM

$200 BONUS BETS

BET365

21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

There are at least six legal online sports betting operators that could look to launch in Kentucky this September. In this guide, we'll break down if sports betting is legal in Kentucky, potential sportsbook offers and details surrounding the launch of retail and online sports betting.

Kentucky Legalizes Sports Betting: A Brief History

The Kentucky Senate approved Rep. Michael Meredith's (R-19) sports betting bill, HB 551, in March by a vote of 25-12. The House of Representatives approved the comprehensive sports betting bill earlier in the month and Gov. Beshear officially signed legalized sports betting in Kentucky into law on March 31.

Gov. Andy Beshear (D) announced in July that Kentucky legal sports betting will be able to launch on Thursday, Sept. 7, while online sports betting can launch on Thursday, Sept. 28.

It puts an end to an almost two-year journey that saw sports betting in the Bluegrass State nearly approved in 2022. A previous sports betting bill was approved by the House in the 2022 session, but stalled out in the Senate.

Expected Kentucky Sportsbook Apps Bonuses and Potential Sign-Up Offers

At least six potential legal online sportsbooks could look to go live on September 28, 2023. A few of these sportsbooks have already publicly announced a partnership with a brick-and-mortar location. Let's take a look at six sportsbooks that could launch in Kentucky in 2023, keeping in mind that none of these sportsbooks will be live until September 28, 2023 at the earliest:

DraftKings Sportsbook Kentucky

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top legal online sportsbooks in the industry. Given their continual expansion into states where sports betting is legal, it stands to reason DraftKings Kentucky will try to be one of the first sportsbooks to go live in the Bluegrass State.

In prior state launches, DraftKings has offered a pre-registration bonus, but it remains to be seen if a pre-launch window will ultimately be available in Kentucky. Regardless, the current new user promo available in other states is a bet $5, get $150 offer that comes with a guaranteed bonus. That means a player's $5 wager will secure $150 in bonus bets win or lose.

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky

$1,000 NO-SWEAT BET

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK (All Other Live States)

BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK (AZ, CO, IL, TN)

21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The potential launch of FanDuel Kentucky would be exciting for sports bettors in the state. FanDuel's app is widely-considered to be of the best in the business and their new user promos are typically at or near the top of the industry. In the event that Kentucky does end up opening a pre-registration window, keep an eye out for a potential bonus from FanDuel, as they've entered other markets with a pre-launch offer.

As for current promos in other states, FanDuel has two on the table. One offer is a $1,000 no-sweat first bet, which will either pay out a cash profit with a win or a refund in bonus bets with a loss. This promo is available in most states where the FanDuel Sportsbook app is accessible. The other new user promo is a bet $5, get $150 bonus offer that will convey the bonus win or lose.

Caesars Kentucky Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Another potential sportsbook that could go live in the Bluegrass State is Caesars Kentucky. Caesars has an extensive offering of pre-game, futures and live in-game markets, as well as odds boosts and in-app promos. Few sportsbook come with the variety of action that Caesars provides.

The current new user offer in other states is so huge it's been billed "The Full Caesar". This includes a $1,250 first bet on Caesars, as well as a bundle of benefits for the Caesars Rewards program. This includes Reward Credits that can be redeemed for hotel stays, dining and entertainment experiences.

BetMGM Kentucky Sportsbook

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

BetMGM Kentucky would become one of the top online sportsbooks if it launches on September 28, 2023. With a full array of in-app promos, odds boosts and more, BetMGM has become a go-to for sports bettors in quite a few states. In some recent state launches, BetMGM has offered a pre-registration bonus, though it hasn't been confirmed whether or not that will be the case in Kentucky.

The BetMGM offer for new users in other states is a $1,000 first bet. This will back a player's first cash bet with up to $1,000 in bonus bets that will convey if the player's first bet loses. Unlike similar offers from other companies, the bonus bet refund would convey as five bonus bets that could be used on multiple games.

Bet365 Kentucky Sportsbook

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME
21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

One sportsbook that could attempt to continue its recent expansion is bet365. If bet365 Kentucky were to launch, it could potentially bring the biggest guaranteed bonus in the industry. Bet365's offer is a bet $1, get $200 guaranteed bonus promo, which will return $200 in bonus bets win or lose for a player's first $1+ cash wager. What's more interesting, however, is that bet365 recently launched in Iowa with a bet $1, get $365 offer. There's been no word on whether that would be the case in Kentucky.

ESPN Bet Kentucky

The final potential sportsbook that could look to launch prior to the end of 2023 is ESPN Bet Kentucky. Penn National's prior deal with Barstool Sports saw the launch of Barstool Sportsbook in a number of states. However, Penn recently completed a transaction that essentially gave Barstool back to Dave Portnoy. In a corresponding move, Penn National completed a 10-year, $1.5 billion deal to rebrand as ESPN Bet. No specifics about the app itself or what a potential offer could look like were made immediately available.

Kentucky Sports Teams

Kentucky sports bettors will have the chance to wager on professional and collegiate teams alike. Even more noteworthy is the fact that betting on in-state college teams will be available, which has not been the case in every other state with legal online sports betting. Here are some of the in-state teams players could have the chance to wager on this fall:

  • Bellarmine Knights (Atlantic Sun)
  • Eastern Kentucky Colonels (Atlantic Sun)
  • Kentucky Wildcats (SEC)
  • Louisville Cardinals (ACC)
  • Morehead State Eagles (Ohio Valley)
  • Murray State Racers (Missouri Valley)
  • Northern Kentucky Norse (Horizon League)
  • Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (C-USA)

Kentucky Sports Betting Details

Licenses for Horse Racing Tracks

The state's nine licensed horse racing tracks will be able to apply for an operator license to offer online and brick-and-mortar sports betting. Each track will be able to partner with up to three licensed service providers, such as FanDuel Kentucky, to offer sports betting.

Announced Partnerships

Caesars announced agreements with Keeneland and Red Mile Gaming and Racing in Lexington to grant Caesars Sportsbook market access for online sports betting. The agreement also includes plans to open the first brick-and-mortar retail sportsbook location in central Kentucky.

FanDuel recently confirmed a partnership with Churchill Downs to offer sports betting. It's only the second confirmed partnership between a track and sports betting operator, but that's likely to change soon as we march towards the September launch.

Eligibility Requirements

The legal sports betting age Kentucky bettors must be per the legislation passed is 18, one of the lowest age requirements in the country. Only New Hampshire, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, D.C., and Wyoming has also set their sports betting age requirements at 18.

FAQ

Is Sports Betting Legal In Kentucky Now?

Technically, sports betting was signed into law in March, though bettors cannot wager on sports games until September.

When Did Sports Betting Become Legal In Kentucky?

After almost a two-year wait, retail and online sports betting was legalized in the commonwealth in 2023.

When Is Online Sports Betting Legal In Kentucky?

The expectation is that retail sports betting will be available starting on September 7, 2023. Online sports betting should follow a few weeks later with launch slated for September 28, 2023.

What Sports Betting Is Legal In Kentucky?

Residents of the commonwealth will be able to bet on all professional sports, the Olympics, eSports, college events and amateur events.

Will Betting On College Teams Be Available In Kentucky?

Unlike Massachusetts, New York, and New Jersey, Kentucky sports bettors will be able to place wagers on in-state colleges.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC