Lego Store Customer Harassing Staff Over LGBT Pins Goes Viral

A video of an enraged Lego store customer accusing the company of having an LGBT agenda has gone viral.

The clip, initially shared on Instagram, has been widely viewed on Twitter after being shared by the founder and president of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk.

The individual in the clip, who can't be seen, berated multiple Lego store employees for wearing a LGBTQ badge, alongside the others they had on as part of their uniform. He was subsequently asked to leave the store by security after shouting in the store and was then warned he would be trespassing if he refused to leave.

Last year, the Lego Group company announced its support of the LGBTQ community with its A-Z of Awesome campaign. The company introduced the campaign as part of Pride Month to raise awareness of the identities and stories of those in the community.

The debate surrounding the LGBTQ community has become increasingly politicized in recent years. Some conservatives have taken issue with companies that show support for or associate themselves with LGBTQ rights.

This picture taken on June 3, 2021, shows Danish toy brick maker Lego's "Everyone is Awesome" new set of rainbow-colored figurines to celebrate the diversity of its fans and the LGBT community. A video of an enraged Lego store customer has gone viral as he accused the company of having an LGBT agenda. Getty

The clip, which has been viewed more than 2 million times, was captioned by Kirk: "Watch: This father confronts LEGO for promoting LGBTQ agenda to children, then gets thrown out by store security.

"Why is LEGO doing this when its products are designed for children?"

In the video, the man can be seen confronting two Lego workers and demands to know why they are supporting the LGBTQ community.

The man recording said: "The question is, why are you all in here with those pins on?

"Do you think children care about what man sucks d*** at home? What girl eats v****** at home?"

WATCH: This father confronts LEGO for promoting LGBTQ agenda to children, then gets thrown out by store security.



Why is LEGO doing this when its products are designed for children?



🤔 pic.twitter.com/7AygMEdhRF — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 12, 2023

The Lego worker then said that the customer needs to leave the store. The worker continued to attempt to usher the customer out, but eventually answered and said: "I don't think they think about that, personally."

The frustrated man then said that children think about those sexual acts when they see the pins of the workers, a point which the worker argued against.

The worker then called security and asked the customer to leave. The video then cuts to another part of the argument when security had arrived.

The man continued: "I think it's grooming, it's borderline pedophilia and child abuse for these weirdos to come in here and wear that and at the same time kids buy from this store.

"When does it stop? I am sick and tired. At some point we need to stop pushing this mess on children."

Security told the man he does not have to shop here and when the customer remarked he would not be shopping at the Lego store in future, the security guard replied "fantastic."

Some social media users criticized the man's behavior and said he was the individual behaving inappropriately, most notably by describing sex acts.

Author Wajahat Ali sarcastically commented: "Totally normal parental behavior to go to a Lego store and publicly and graphically describe sexual behavior after accusing employees of promoting sex by simply wearing one of many pins on their uniform. Yup totally normal."

Totally normal parental behavior to go to a Lego store and publicly and graphically describe sexual behavior after accusing employees of promoting sex by simply wearing one of many pins on their uniform. Yup. Totally normal. https://t.co/lHRyuZYNMU — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) April 13, 2023

Screenwriter and author Amanda Deibert tweeted: "The person yelling "sucking c****" and "eating v******" in a toy store is the person being inappropriate in front of kids. This is simple. The dad is the danger to kids here. I would not want my child (who has two moms) to hear that trash."

The person yelling “sucking clocks” and “eating vaginas” in a toy store is the person being inappropriate in front of kids. This is simple. The dad is the danger to kids here. I would not want my child (who has two moms) to hear that trash. https://t.co/2E06h7xKm1 — Amanda Deibert (@amandadeibert) April 13, 2023

Investigative journalist Victoria Brownworth accused the customer of treating the staff poorly despite his grievances. She tweeted: "Yikes. I worked in a bookstore for several years in college and the way people treat you is shocking."

Yikes. I worked in a bookstore for several years in college and the way people treat you is shocking. This father is abusing the staff AND traumatizing every kid in the store. Can totally imagine how badly he treats kids when he's mad. He should have been arrested. https://t.co/PvJ2GWSPri — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) April 13, 2023

"This father is abusing the staff AND traumatizing every kid in the store. Can totally imagine how badly he treats kids when he's mad. He should have been arrested."

Newsweek has contacted the Lego Group via email for comment.