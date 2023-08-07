Animal Attacks

Leopard Mauls to 12-Year-Old Boy to Death

A leopard in India has mauled a 12-year-old boy to death.

The boy had been cutting grass in a sugarcane field with some friends on August 5, in Jhinghua hamlet of Tigda village, near Bahraich city, when the attack occurred, the Hindustan Times reported.

As the boys were going about their work, the leopard lunged at them. Two boys managed to escape the big cat's claws, and ran to the nearest village to get help.

Villagers rushed to the scene to provide aid, but by the time they arrived the leopard had fled, leaving one of the boys savaged and covered in blood. The 12-year-old did not survive his injuries.

The local forest department arrived to the field shortly after the attack happened. Search parties have been initiated in the area to hunt for the leopard.

Wildlife officials have also installed a cage in the area in an attempt to trap the animal responsible.

Leopard stalking
A stock photo shows a leopard stalking prey. A leopard in India killed a young boy while he was cutting grass in a sugar cane field. UrmasPhotoCom/Getty

The boys that escaped the attack said there were two cubs with the adult leopard.

It is believed that the leopard also attacked a dog in the village later that day.

Leopards that kill humans are usually hunted down to ensure they do not attack anyone else.

There are an estimated 12,000 to 14,000 leopards in India, according to the World Land Trust. They prefer forested areas, but can occasionally wander into populated areas in search of food, if there is a lack of natural prey in their habitats.

Conflict between humans and wildlife in India has increased in recent years, as settlements expand and encroach into animals' habitats.

Climate change has also exacerbated the problem, as severe weather conditions are making resources for wildlife scarce.

But while leopards are skilled predators, they do not usually attack humans without being provoked.

Leopards that do attack humans are often starving and desperate for food.

As this leopard was spotted with two cubs near by, it is possible it was a mother protecting her children, or searching for their next meal.

Female leopards are known for being extra defensive when they have cubs to protect.

Although rare, attacks have happened before.

Last year, a leopard killed a man and seriously injured his wife while attacking them as they slept.

Raju and Jasuben Chogle were asleep in an abandoned hospital near the village of Jambuda in Visavadar district when the leopard attacked. The big cat mauled Raju Chogle, a 50-year-old laborer from the neighboring state of Maharashtra, on the neck. The man died from his injuries.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about leopards? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.

