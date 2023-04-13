Police Find Body While Searching for Woman Missing After Baseball Game

Seattle Police have confirmed that a body has been found in the search for missing woman Leticia Martinez, who was last seen March 31 at a Mariners baseball game.

On April 5, police issued a follow-up missing person alert for Martinez, also known as Martinez-Cosman, and called on the public to help find her.

The alert said: "Seattle Police detectives are asking for the public's help in locating Leticia Martinez-Cosman who was last seen Friday evening on March 31st at T-Mobile Park during the Seattle Mariners game.

"Martinez-Cosman has not contacted her family since. Martinez-Cosman is a 58-year-old female with green eyes and brown hair. Martinez-Cosman is approximately 5'9" inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds."

In an update the following day, police said they had arrested a 46-year-old male suspect in connection with the investigation.

Police said he was booked into King County Jail (KCJ) for an investigation into murder and kidnapping. The suspect was also booked into KCJ for an investigation into theft and assault.

According to a report by Fox 13, while searching for the 58-year-old, a body was found in a wooded area between Talbot Road and State Route 167 in Renton on April 12.

Police have not yet confirmed that the body is Martinez but have said the body is connected to the investigation.

The Fox 13 report also went on to say the 46-year-old arrested was Brett Gitchel, who was with Martinez at the baseball game.

"Within a three days period, Brett Gitchel was the last person to be seen with Leticia Martinez-Cosman," court documents seen by the publication said.

"Brett Gitchel would drive Leticia's vehicle to a remote area outside Seattle for a short period of time the next day, kidnap and attempt to kill her son and burn Leticia's vehicle."

According to the report, prosecutors have alleged that Gitchel attempted to kidnap Martinez's son on April 2.

It is alleged that Gitchel knocked on his bedroom door from inside the house and said that his mother had been hurt in a fall and that he could take him to the hospital to see her.

During the car ride, Gitchel allegedly tried to put a bag over Martinez's son's head in order to choke him. Her son fought back, bit him and was able to escape and hide in the woods.

Court documents have said that Gitchel had wounds on his hands that looked to be scabbed or bite marks, according to the Fox 13 report.

On April 2, around 6:40 A.M. Martinez's car, a Honda CRV that she took to the baseball game, was found burning on the side of the road near Lewis Park and north Beacon Hill.

Court documents have suggested the fire was intentionally set from the passenger's side and an "unknown accelerant" was used."

Newsweek has contacted the Seattle Police Department via email for comment.