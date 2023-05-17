Let's Prioritize Mental Health by Breaking Down Cannabis Barriers

Each year during Mental Health Awareness Month, individuals and organizations come together to share their experiences, resources, and knowledge about the various mental health conditions and the impact they can have on people and their families. By encouraging open conversations and promoting self-care practices, society has increasingly reduced the long-fought stigmas around mental health. One aspect of treating mental health that is also losing its negative stigma is cannabis.

There is growing evidence that cannabis may have both risks and benefits for mental health, including the treatment of anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder. However, because of the federal prohibition of cannabis, there is a severe lack of research in this area. In order to fully understand the potential benefits and risks of cannabis on mental health, we need a federal framework rooted in science that allows for more research to be conducted.

The State of Cannabis Research

Currently, cannabis is prohibited, and despite strong legislative efforts, remains difficult to study in a clinical setting. Even when researchers obtain permission to conduct studies, they are often limited in the types of cannabis products they can use, the dosage levels they can administer, and the number of subjects they can include in their studies.

Still, what research does exist shows that this will be a complicated issue worthy of careful scientific pursuit. Cannabis research suggests promise and perils for the treatment of anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This complexity comes from the fact that "cannabis" is not one thing. It can be high potency, low potency, and be accompanied by a number of novel cannabinoids that may change the effect of the drug. Additionally, no two people are the same, and genetics and environment may play a large role in how cannabis affects an individual.

Building a Framework To Overcome Barriers To Expanded Research

All of this means they are limited in scope due to the ongoing federal prohibition that only Congress can tackle. Put simply, more research is needed to fully understand the potential benefits and risks of cannabis on mental health.

Such a framework would need to include provisions for the development of standardized cannabis products that can be used in research studies, as well as guidelines for dosing, packaging, and administration. It would also need to provide funding for research studies and make it easier for scientists to obtain the necessary permits and approvals to conduct their studies.

Today, over 150 million Americans have some form of access to cannabis, and as more states take steps toward legalization, the perception of risk and harm continues to drop, fueling the belief that cannabis is a benign substance. While it is true that many use cannabis without severe consequences, it is essential to acknowledge that each person has a unique degree of risk, based on factors related to the cannabis products they are using and their characteristics. Ultimately, a federal framework led by science would help ensure we have a better understanding of the potential benefits and risks of cannabis on mental health. This knowledge could then be used to inform public policy and help to improve the lives of millions of people who suffer from mental health conditions.