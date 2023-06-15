Majority of Americans Think Prejudice Against LGBTQ+ Community Is a Problem

Nearly six out of 10 (58 percent) Americans believe that prejudice against the LGBTQ+ community is a problem in the U.S., according to a poll.

A Quinnipiac University survey found that 33 percent of the population consider the targeting of the LGBTQ+ community a "very serious" problem in the country, with 25 percent saying it is a somewhat serious issue.

The poll results arrive as more than 500 anti-LGBTQ- bills, ranging from banning gender affirming care for minors, not allowing transgender athletes to compete professionally, or targeting drag acts are being considered by state legislators across the country and Congress this year alone.

A Progress Pride flag is held above the crowd during a pro-LGBTQ+ march in West Hollywood, California. Roughly six in 10 Americans think prejudice against LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. today is a problem. ALLISON DINNER / AFP/Getty Images

The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted between 1,929 U.S. adults nationwide between June 8—12.

More than a third (34 percent) believed that those in the LGBTQ+ community are facing more discrimination in the U.S. than they were one year ago.

Some 38 percent of Americans say prejudice against the LGBTQ+ community is either not a serious problem (20 percent) or not a problem at all (18 percent).

"By large margins, Americans think prejudice against a segment of the population, those identifying as LGBTQ+, is serious. Roughly one-third think it's metastasizing," Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement.

When broken down further, the poll results show a stark contrast between Republican and Democratic voters who consider LGBTQ+ prejudice a major issue.

When asked how bad the issue of LQBTQ+ prejudice is in the U.S., just over one in ten (11 percent) of Republicans said it is "very serious," compared to nearly two thirds (63 percent) of Democrats.

The restricting of trans rights and other LQBTQ concerns looks to be a major hot-topic issue in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

During a recent campaign speech in North Carolina, Donald Trump vowed to remove federal funding from schools that teach "transgender insanity" and other "inappropriate racially, political, and sexual content" to children if elected president.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is considered Trump's biggest challenger in the GOP primary, has also long targeted the "woke agenda" in the Sunshine State. This includes signing a law critics dubbed the "don't say gay" bill, which bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in certain grades at schools in the state.

In May, DeSantis also signed a slew of bills restricting LGBTQ+ rights, including banning gender-affirming treatments for minors and pronoun usage in schools.

The right-wing anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment in the U.S. is not just restricted to laws and bills.

Bud Light has seen a drop in sales amid a conservative boycott after the company sent transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney a beer can featuring her face to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her transitioning, which she promoted on her Instagram channel.

In comparison, President Joe Biden has been fighting against such restrictions during his time in office, including reversing the ban on transgender people joining the military, banning the practice of preventing gay and bisexual men from donating blood, and launching a nationwide crisis hotline for LGBTQ+ youth.

During a speech at the White House to commemorate Pride month, Biden hit out at the "hundreds of callous and cynical bills" targeting the LGBTQ+ community which are being introduced across the country.

"These bills and laws attack the most basic values and freedoms we have as Americans," Biden said.

"No one should have to fear for their safety in this country. No one should be singled out or demonized or made to feel less than anyone else.

"Too many people in the LGBT community are worried and afraid about their future and their safety. So today, I want to send a message to the entire community, especially to transgender children: You are loved, you are understood, and you belong," Biden added.